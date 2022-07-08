Second suspect in fatal July 4th East Palo Alto stabbing arrested

The following is a press release issued by the Petaluma Police Department:. [Yesterday morning] at 1:49 AM, the Petaluma Police Department received a call of a subject claiming his friend had been assaulted with a baseball bat in Downtown Petaluma. In the 100 block of Keller Street, an officer located a male subject in the roadway that appeared to have been assaulted. The Officer and Petaluma Fire Department paramedics attempted to give the subject medical assistance, but he was pronounced deceased. The exact cause of death is under investigation. Petaluma PD Detectives responded to the scene and are interviewing the original reporting party and searching for surveillance video from local businesses. Detectives believe the suspect had fled the area possibly in a vehicle. If anyone witnessed this incident, please contact Petaluma PD Detective Corie Joerger at 707-778-4372. The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

