Second suspect in fatal July 4th East Palo Alto stabbing arrested
CBS News
3 days ago
EAST PALO ALTO -- Police in East Palo Alto on Friday confirmed the recent arrest of a second suspect in connection with a fatal July 4th stabbing. On Monday at 11:35 PM, officers with the East Palo Alto Police Department responded to the report of a stabbing victim on the 400...
LIVERMORE -- Police arrested a man suspected of stabbing two people Sunday evening in a Livermore neighborhood. The incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Placer Circle just south of Maitland R. Henry neighborhood park. Livermore police said officers arrived to find two victims stabbed; they were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
A man in his 60s told police that he was threatened by a would-be robber who was riding a bike at the Palo Alto Transit Center, the bus and train station on University Avenue near Alma Street. At around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, a man on a black bicycle rode up...
MOUNTAIN VIEW -- Police in Mountain View on Monday confirmed the recent arrest of a suspect in connection with the nearly 30-year-old cold case homicide of Laurie Houts, according to authorities. Police issued a press release on Monday detailing the arrest of 58-year-old suspect John Kevin Woodward at John F....
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested in connection to a hate crime Sunday afternoon in Mountain View, city officials announced in a news release. Police said the incident happened around 4 p.m. at a Dollar Tree in the area of E Middlefield Road where the suspect punched another man inside the store. […]
The following is a press release issued by the Petaluma Police Department:. [Yesterday morning] at 1:49 AM, the Petaluma Police Department received a call of a subject claiming his friend had been assaulted with a baseball bat in Downtown Petaluma. In the 100 block of Keller Street, an officer located a male subject in the roadway that appeared to have been assaulted. The Officer and Petaluma Fire Department paramedics attempted to give the subject medical assistance, but he was pronounced deceased. The exact cause of death is under investigation. Petaluma PD Detectives responded to the scene and are interviewing the original reporting party and searching for surveillance video from local businesses. Detectives believe the suspect had fled the area possibly in a vehicle. If anyone witnessed this incident, please contact Petaluma PD Detective Corie Joerger at 707-778-4372. The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.
OAKLAND, Calif. - A young couple who couldn't afford to pay a tow company to get their SUV back after a deadly chase in Oakland that killed their cousin finally got their Volkswagen Atlas back. Adante Pointer said that Ina Lavalu, 24, and her husband, Daniel Fifita, 25, were able...
OAKLAND, Calif. - The family of a security guard who died in Santa Rita Jail filed a lawsuit Monday alleging that the 45-year-old man was denied adequate health care: He was originally arrested because he didn't wear a mask on a bus. Maurice Monk of Oakland died of heart and...
Another abuse-of-an-incarcerated-person scandal at the beleaguered Santa Rita jail brings a new lawsuit against Alameda County, after they jailed a man for not wearing a mask on AC Transit, then allegedly denied him his medication and he died behind bars. Few California correctional facilities have as terrible a reputation as...
The City Council unanimously approved a proposal from Mayor Sam Liccardo last month to fund 16 police to patrol San Jose streets. The program, which costs nearly four million dollars, is part of the mayor's efforts to rebuild the police department. The San Jose Spotlight reports the program will add...
An older married couple were rushed to Highland Hospital with major injuries Saturday night after a driver ran into them in a crosswalk just outside the Berkeley Police Department, authorities report. The collision took place just before 10 p.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Way at Addison Street. Police say...
PALO ALTO (BCN) — Police in Palo Alto on Saturday arrested a 15-year-old girl on suspicion of several crimes, including burglary, after she reportedly walked into a home at night and woke up the resident. The juvenile was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary, possession of narcotics, being under the influence of narcotics and providing false information to police, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.
A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a car on westbound Highway 24 past Orinda Sunday. The crash was reported at approximately 5:42pm, with CHP officers responding to a two vehicle collision east of Wilder Road. Investigators determined an adult male riding a Yamaha R1 was traveling westbound on...
Hayward police have announced the arrests of four suspects in connection to a fatal assault that took place back in October of 2021. Police had responded on the evening of Monday, October 4, to the 400 block of West A Street, where they reportedly found 25-year-old Yeison Toroc unresponsive and having sustained injuries consistent with physical assault.
Mountain View police are investigating the death of a 9-year-old boy who drowned in an apartment complex pool on Wednesday, July 6. In a press release, the police department said that detectives are investigating "to understand the circumstances around this tragic incident," but didn't give further details about what led to the child's death.
NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — An 18-year-old drowned Sunday at Lake Berryessa, authorities confirmed. According to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, Zaire Watu Fairley of Vallejo, was at Lake Berryessa’s Smittle Creek Day Use Area when he slipped off a log and fell into the water. Witnesses...
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)-- On Sunday at around 5 p.m., an armed robbery with a knife happened on the 1200 block of Locust Street. The suspect was described as a white male in his 20s wearing a black ski mask and black jacket. Police obtained surveillance video of the suspect...
PIONEER, Calif. - The family of Alexis Gabe received new evidence Thursday about the possible location of their daughter's body. The parents of the missing 27-year-old Oakley woman revealed handwritten notes by Gabe's ex-boyfriend Marshall Curtis Jones. According to police, Jones wrote directions on where to dispose of Alexis's body in rural Pioneer, 60 miles east of Sacramento.
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is investigating three homicides that happened between Thursday evening and early Friday morning. The first happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Airport Way and Mormon Slough. According to the Stockton Police Department, a 40-year-old woman and 35-year-old man were...
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — In the South Bay, a pet owner is devastated after her beloved French Bulldog was snatched from her car at a Target parking lot in San Jose. KRON4 talked with the dog’s owner who is hoping for her pet’s safe return. “I was just shocked. Just unbelievable what just happened,” […]
