SEATTLE -- The Blue Jays’ starting rotation has been banged up and road-weary, and the dents are showing in the team’s record. But they’re not showing in Alek Manoah. The emerging ace of Toronto’s staff has been healthy, hungry and a horse on the mound in the first half of 2022. On the eve of what could very well be his first All-Star Game selection, he proved once again why he’s a leading candidate for the honor.

