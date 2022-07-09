ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Beach, FL

Jacksonville Beach father still in ICU as newborn is born

First Coast News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaranyu 'Guy' Boonsanong is in ICU following...

www.firstcoastnews.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
First Coast News

Body found floating in Jacksonville's Marco Lake, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police were called Monday to investigate a call about a body in Marco Lake, a lake in the San Marco area of Jacksonville surrounded by private property. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says upon arrival, a female was located and pronounced deceased. She was in her late...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

"Love Your Life" at Fyzical Jacksonville East (FCL July 12, 2022)

Dr. Joanna Frantz, owner and operator of Fyzical Therapy & Balance shares how you can get back on track after an injury or operation with solutions tailored to the individual. Improve balance, stability, strength and so much more! All treatments are patient centered and designed for the individual. Each patient’s session includes one on one treatment with the therapist. Take advantage of FREE consultations. Visit https://www.fyzical.com/ for more information.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville Beach, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming Pool#Icu
ESPN 690

CCSO finds human remains during search for a missing Baker County woman

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has found human remains in a wooded area near Violet Way in Clay Hill. Deputies were searching for Claire Luscombe, a Baker County woman who was reported missing on June 29th. Multiple agencies assisted in the search, including Florida Highway Patrol, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
First Coast News

JSO gets 1,500 calls about panhandling in first half of 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Fifteen hundred calls and counting. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports that it's had that many complaints about panhandling in the River City just since the start of 2022. "It's heartbreaking seeing the amount of people that don't have anywhere to stay," said Myles Weathers, who was...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy