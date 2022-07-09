CJ Cron, José Iglesias leave Colorado Rockies game with injuries

PHOENIX • CJ Cron and José Iglesias both left the Rockies' game on Friday night with injuries.

Cron was down 0-2 in the count when Diamondbacks' starter Zac Gallen hit him with the 94.4 mph fastball on his left hand. Cron jumped in the air after the impact, then toppled to the ground, clearly in pain. Trainers came out to look at his hand and then removed him from the game. Connor Joe went in for him at first.

X-rays were negative, but Cron has a left wrist contusion. The severity of the injury is not yet known, but losing Cron would be a major setback for the Rockies. He's their leader in almost every offensive category, and ranks in the top of the National League in several categories, including RBIs (65) and home runs (20th). Cron has played in every game, the only one on the team to do so.

Iglesias was injured in the sixth after a collision at home plate with Diamondbacks catcher Jose Herrera. Both were down on the ground for a few minutes, but Herrera was able to get up and stayed in the game. Iglesias, though, appeared dazed and had to be helped off the field. There is no update yet on his condition.