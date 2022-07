With only 17% of the STEM workforce being Black or Hispanic, according to a 2021 Pew Research Center study, diversifying STEM at Syracuse University and beyond is a commitment by Jason Wiles, associate professor of biology in the College of Arts and Sciences (A&S). Internationally recognized and awarded for innovative teaching and science education research, Wiles and his team seek to increase inclusivity among students and professionals in STEM fields.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO