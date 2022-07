Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne are ready to give up their updated 1920s home located in Hancock Park, Los Angeles, and all it’ll take to grab it is a cool $18 million. Ozzy, 73, and the former The Talk co-host, 69, have owned the 11,500-square-foot mansion since 2015, when they bought it for $11.85 million from Saw film producer Oren Koules, per the Los Angeles Times. During their residency, the famous couple have modernized the house while keeping its early 20th-century charm, such as its arched wooden door, as seen in the below photo.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 MINUTES AGO