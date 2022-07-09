ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Haaland tour casts light on Native boarding school abuses

By SEAN MURPHY
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cSYuU_0gZikzl300
Native Americans Boarding Schools FILE - U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland speaks after signing the agreement for the Navajo federal reserved water rights settlement at Monument Valley, Utah on Friday, May 27, 2022. Haaland will visit Oklahoma on Saturday, July 9, 2022, as part of a year-long tour across the country to provide Native survivors of the federal boarding school system and their descendants an opportunity to share their experiences. Haaland will meet with survivors and their descendants at the Riverside Indian School in Anadarko, Okla. (Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File) (Rick Egan)

OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland will visit Oklahoma on Saturday for the first stop on a yearlong nationwide tour to hear about the painful experiences of Native Americans who were sent to government-backed boarding schools designed to strip them of their cultural identities.

Haaland, of Laguna Pueblo in New Mexico, is the first Native American Cabinet secretary in U.S. history, and the agency she oversees recently released a report that identified more than 400 of the schools, which sought to assimilate Native children into white society during a period that stretched from the late 18th century until the late 1960s.

Although most closed their doors long ago and none still exist to strip students of their identities, some still function as schools, albeit with drastically different missions that celebrate the cultural backgrounds of their Native students. Among them is the Riverside Indian School in Anadarko, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City, which is one of the oldest and is where Haaland will meet with former students and their descendants Saturday.

Riverside, which opened in 1871, serves students from grades four through 12 these days, offering them specialized academic programs as well as courses on cultural topics such as bead-working, shawl-making and an introduction to tribal art, foods and games. Currently operated by the Bureau of Indian Education, it has nearly 800 students from more than 75 tribes across the country, and the school's administration, staff and faculty are mostly Native American.

It is one of 183 elementary and secondary schools across the country funded by the Bureau of Indian Education that seek to provide education aligned with a tribe's needs for cultural and economic well-being, according to the bureau's website.

Until recently, the federal government hadn’t been open to examining its role in the troubled history of Native American boarding schools, where children were taken from their families, prohibited from speaking their languages and often abused. That has changed because people who know about the trauma that was inflicted hold prominent positions in government.

At least 500 children died at such schools, but that number is expected to reach into the thousands or tens of thousands as more research is done.

The Interior Department's report includes a list of the boarding schools in what were states or territories that operated between 1819 and 1969 that had a housing component and received support from the federal government.

Oklahoma had the most, 76, followed by Arizona, which had 47, and New Mexico, which had 43. All three states still have significant Native American populations.

Former students might be hesitant to recount the painful past and trust a government whose policies were to eradicate tribes and, later, assimilate them under the veil of education. But some welcome the opportunity to share their stories for the first time.

Lahoma Schultz, a citizen of the Muscogee Nation who lives in Bixby, Oklahoma, said she uncovered records that show her grandfather was forced to wear military clothing, learn English and perform unpaid labor while attending boarding schools in Oklahoma and the Carlisle Indian Industrial School in Pennsylvania.

Schultz said she got angry as she pieced together how such schools affected generations of her family. Her mother, Mollie Hicks, attended boarding school for a semester in 1938 and was punished for speaking the Creek language.

“She said if she ever got married and had children, she would not teach them the language,” Schultz said. “Here I am in my 70s trying to learn my language, and it’s really disheartening.”

Her mother’s experience led Schultz to research boarding schools and her family history in the early 2000s after getting a doctorate in psychology. She has learned the names of relatives she never knew and better understands why her parents were adamant that their children not attend boarding schools.

“That’s been healing, even for me, because I’m putting together more information on my own family,” she said.

___

Felicia Fonseca contributed to this report from Flagstaff, Arizona.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Doctors urge access to psychedelic therapies in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. — (AP) — Physicians and researchers are urging New Mexico legislators to allow the use of psychedelic mushrooms in mental health therapy aimed at overcoming depression, anxiety, psychological trauma and alcoholism. A legislative panel on Tuesday listened to advocates who hope to broaden the scope...
SANTA FE, NM
Action News Jax

California's Newsom goes to Washington; 2024 chatter follows

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — As California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom heads to Washington this week, speculation about his national political ambitions won't be far behind. The four-day swing, anchored to an award Newsom will receive on behalf of his home state Wednesday from an education group, will provide the Democratic governor with a national stage to continue his outspoken defense of abortion rights and gun restrictions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Action News Jax

Detroit cash bail reforms to strike at racial inequality

Michigan’s largest district court and bail reform advocates agreed Tuesday to settle a federal class-action lawsuit over cash bail practices, which activists say routinely and unconstitutionally jail poor and working class defendants despite evidence of their inability to pay. Both sides say the reforms strike at racial inequality in...
DETROIT, MI
Action News Jax

US agency studies rare whale habitat expansion request

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — (AP) — The U.S. government on Monday agreed to a request from environmental groups to study increasing critical habitat designations in Alaska waters for North Pacific right whales, one of the rarest whale species in the world. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries estimates...
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Pennsylvania State
State
New Mexico State
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Anadarko, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Education
State
Arizona State
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Bixby, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Action News Jax

Maryland tourist falls into Mount Vesuvius in Italy while taking a selfie and survives

ITALY — A 23-year-old Maryland tourist fell into Mount Vesuvius in Italy while taking a selfie and survived. According to CNN, a 23-year-old man from Baltimore, Maryland was hiking an unauthorized trail with some relatives on Saturday morning by Mount Vesuvius. The man fell into the crater of Mount Vesuvius trying to retrieve his phone, Italian police told CNN.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
Action News Jax

Florida inpatients with COVID-19 top 4,000

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services posted data Monday that showed more than 4,000 Florida hospital inpatients had COVID-19. The department reported 4,035 inpatients had COVID-19 and that 421 were in intensive-care units. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Death sentence upheld in prison murder

The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the conviction and death sentence of a man who strangled another inmate at Panhandle prison in 2018. Justices unanimously rejected arguments by Death Row inmate Thomas Fletcher, who murdered cellmate Kenneth Davis at Blackwater River Correctional Facility. At the time of the murder,...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boarding School#Native Americans#The Interior Deb Haaland#Native American Cabinet
Action News Jax

Florida man tries to flee deputies on a riding lawn mower

CRESTVIEW, Fla. — Florida deputies used a taser to stop a man who tried to avoid arrest by fleeing on a riding lawn mower on Saturday. The Okaloosa County sheriff’s office said it was trying to serve arrest warrants on the 40-year-old man and found him on the mower in a backyard. They shouted at him to stop and get on the ground when he tried to escape on the mower.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
103K+
Followers
112K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy