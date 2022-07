UMaine Extension Washington County office has a new home on Machias campus. University of Maine Cooperative Extension’s Washington County Office will move to its new home at the University of Maine at Machias later this month. The new location in the heart of campus will facilitate collaborations and connections that will strengthen UMaine Extension’s 4-H, nutrition and gardening programs, and provide additional pathways for county residents to engage with the university.

ORONO, ME ・ 23 HOURS AGO