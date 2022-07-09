Contractor Arrested For Second Time This Week

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After years of addiction, Matthew Hirsch was finally sober. He landed a stable job working overnight shifts at a 7-Eleven in Southern California, lived with his girlfriend in a nearby apartment and spoke to his father every day. But then, around 4:15 a.m. Monday, a masked shooter gunned down the 40-year-old clerk inside the convenience store. Authorities say it was one of five — and possibly as many as six — robberies committed by the same gunman at 7-Eleven stores across the region, senseless attacks that left two dead and three wounded. The robberies occurred across a five-hour span July 11 — or 7/11, the day when the national 7-Eleven brand celebrates its anniversary — and prompted the parent company to urge Los Angeles-area employees to close their stores Monday and Tuesday nights for safety. The tragedy left Hirsch’s father reeling on Tuesday. Jim Hirsch had long feared his son’s death would come from another heroin overdose. Still, he always had an open-door policy for “Matt” at his childhood home.

