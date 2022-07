McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer told the Fiscal Court Monday that he believed progress was being made with the City of Paducah on the sports complex. Clymer told the commissioners he had met with Paducah Mayor George Bray at least three times over the last week. He said he had urged the city to come out with a joint statement that both governments had resolved their issues regarding the E-911 system and the sports complex, where each would go forward at its own pace.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO