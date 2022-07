Maui Obituaries for the week ending July 3, 2022. May they rest in peace. Michael Burns 75 of Wailuku, went with Our Lord on June 27, 2022. A “Celebration of Life” will be held on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at the Paia Community Center in Paia Maui at 10 a.m. Will include prayer services at 10:30 a.m. and luncheon with the continuance of his celebration of life to follow.

WAILUKU, HI ・ 8 DAYS AGO