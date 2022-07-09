ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Extension Talks Between Chiefs & LT Orlando Brown Expected To Heat Up Next Week

By Nate Bouda
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile nothing is considered imminent at this time, Garafolo says there is optimism that the two parties could potentially reach an agreement. Brown is owed $16.6 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season under the franchise tag. The high end of the left tackle market is $22-23 million per...

