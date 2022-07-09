Proposed Parham Road convention center touted as ‘catalyst for change’

HENDERSON — The prospect of a 27,000-square-foot building that would be home to Vance County Tourism as well as a convention center and hotel was discussed in Tuesday’s Vance County Board of Commissioners meeting.

Vance County Tourism Director Pam Hester provided an update on the project, which is in a preliminary, conceptual stage. The proposed size of the structure could change.

Hester told the board the community and convention center would be a “catalyst for change in an area where we desperately need change,” referring specifically to northern Henderson, where the current Vance County Tourism office is located off West Andrews Avenue.

The new, proposed location is on Parham Road and was touted Tuesday for its quick access to Interstate 85 and proximity to Kerr Lake, while intended to target visitors from Southern Virginia as well as across county lines within North Carolina.

“Healthy communities need healthy economic balances,” Hester said. “We need big businesses, small businesses, economic stabilizers, stimulants, and drivers. This project is the economic driver.”

“This project will bring people to Vance County to eat in our restaurants, sleep in our hotels, support our businesses, utilize our lake, have great experiences for a couple of days and go home and talk [about] how great Vance County and Henderson is. [And say] ‘Next week, let’s do it again.’ ”

Hester told the board a preliminary site plan has been completed and that the state-of-the-art facility would be unique for this region of the state.

The building would seat 500 people at tables for dinners or banquets and hold a thousand for classroom seating. It would feature breakout training rooms and be capable of hosting three events simultaneously, with separate entrances.

For the proposed space, Hester envisions hosting events like boat shows, trade shows, robotics camps, weddings, trainings, and (a base for) large fishing tournaments.

Hester reported the tourism department collected record hotel occupancy tax revenue last year despite a declining number of rooms, which she attributes to “advertising, promoting, social media, McGregor Hall, Kerr Lake and people wanting to visit the area.”

The hope, Hester conveyed to the board, would be to lure a hotel to the proposed building.

The board asked for a price estimate to be provided at the time of the next project update, which could be in the next few months.

“I think it’s a great idea for this community and something that’s needed,” Commissioner Tommy Hester said during the meeting. “I’m all behind it. I want us to move forward with it as far as that’s concerned.”

The next step, Pam Hester said Friday, is finalizing changes to the conceptual plan so it can be moved forward to an architect. Once the concept advances, the plan will be sent out for bids.

In Tuesday’s meeting, Chairman Leo Kelly sought a proposed time frame for the project.

“I want to start tomorrow,” Pam Hester quipped, before indicating 2025 would be a more realistic, estimated and desired window for construction to commence.