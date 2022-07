MOSES LAKE, Wash. - An officer involved shooting in Grant County just north of Moses Lake has closed some roads, according to Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO). In a update from GCSO, Emergency Management Specialist Kyle Foreman stated deputies were attempting to apprehend a suspected with felony warrants. A possible exchange of gunfire with officers took place, though neither officers nor the suspect were injured due to gunshots.

GRANT COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO