CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A very typical summer pattern will be in place as we head into the next few days before another cold front heads our way for the upcoming weekend. Unsettled weather will be on and off during this period. The rain chance will decrease a bit Wednesday as high pressure briefly builds in. If you are heading to the beach Wednesday use caution, there’s a moderate risk of rip currents along our coast. Rain and storm coverage will increase again Thursday and Friday thanks to that approaching cold front. Highs will climb into the low 90s Wednesday and Thursday. On and off showers will be with us into the upcoming weekend as well with highs in the upper 80′s.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 14 HOURS AGO