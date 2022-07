WLOS — Asheville police are investigating the city's ninth homicide of the year. According to APD, gunshots rang out around 2:20 a.m. Sunday morning. When officers arrived at Spruce and College Streets, they found 24-year-old Jamel Grant with several gunshot wounds to his back. Grant was taken to Mission Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO