Somerton, AZ

3 suspects arrested in Somerton man’s murder

By Jacqueline Aguilar
 4 days ago
SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - "Let those who have to pay, pay. Let those who have to pay, pay," said Leo Melendez's mother.

27-year-old Leo Melendez was murdered in his own garage on May 30.

Two brothers, Joshua Cota, 32, and Gregorio Cota, 21 were arrested on July 7.

They will face first-degree murder charges and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Now, three suspects have been arrested for his murder.

The third suspect was arrested July 8 and we will update this further depending on their exact charges.

They both made their first appearance in court today and are being held in the county jail with no bond.

Edith Martinez, the mother of Leo Melendez says she doesn’t understand why her son was murdered.

Martinez said he loved everyone and always had a smile on his face.

She's thankful the two men accused of murdering him are currently behind bars.

“I feel a little more calm because these people are in jail and justice is getting served,” said Martinez.

Martinez is left traumatized after her son’s murder and recalls when she found him in the laundry room after hearing gunshots.

“Those dreams wake me up to see how my son screamed, hear the gunshots and to open the door and see him on the ground," said Martinez.

Both brothers were arrested Thursday, marking exactly one month since Melendez's murder.

The victim’s mother says she’s feeling like her prayers have been answered.

“I felt a lot of anger and frustration to see the faces of these demons, but I was very content with the decision of the judge that he didn’t show them any mercy," said Martinez.

The two brothers will be back in court next Monday.

NewsBreak
Public Safety
KYMA News 11

Multiple vehicles stolen on 14th Street, suspect arrested

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says its investigating vehicles that were stolen on E. 14th Street. YCSO used a search warrant at a suspect's home, where investigators found two stolen vehicles. The suspect was arrested and charged for multiple burglaries. If anyone has any...
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
kyma.com

21-year-old man caught with $29K in cash at Highway 86 checkpoint

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A 21-year-old man with a valid Border Crossing Card was arrested by El Centro Sector Border agents and possessed over $29,000 on Wednesday. Around 5:40 p.m., a grey 2014 Toyota Corolla stopped at the Highway 86 checkpoint and the driver was displaying erratic behavior, the agents told him to pull over to secondary inspection.
SALTON CITY, CA
kyma.com

Eight neglected puppies rescued in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) says a group of puppies were rescued but three are in critical condition after being neglected. Eight puppies were brought to the shelter on July 12 but were suffering from heat exhaustion and dehydration. The puppies are being treated...
YUMA, AZ
KTAR.com

Woman accused of smuggling 108 pounds of meth across Arizona port of entry

PHOENIX — A woman was charged last week after being accused of smuggling 108 pounds of meth across the U.S.-Mexico border at the San Luis Port of Entry, authorities said. Maria Arredondo De Sanchez, 56, of Mexico, was charged with intent to distribute methamphetamine and importation of methamphetamine into the United States from Mexico, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release on Tuesday.
SAN LUIS, AZ
