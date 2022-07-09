3 suspects arrested in Somerton man’s murder

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - "Let those who have to pay, pay. Let those who have to pay, pay," said Leo Melendez's mother.

27-year-old Leo Melendez was murdered in his own garage on May 30.

Two brothers, Joshua Cota, 32, and Gregorio Cota, 21 were arrested on July 7.

They will face first-degree murder charges and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Now, three suspects have been arrested for his murder.

The third suspect was arrested July 8 and we will update this further depending on their exact charges.

They both made their first appearance in court today and are being held in the county jail with no bond.

Edith Martinez, the mother of Leo Melendez says she doesn’t understand why her son was murdered.

Martinez said he loved everyone and always had a smile on his face.

She's thankful the two men accused of murdering him are currently behind bars.

“I feel a little more calm because these people are in jail and justice is getting served,” said Martinez.

Martinez is left traumatized after her son’s murder and recalls when she found him in the laundry room after hearing gunshots.

“Those dreams wake me up to see how my son screamed, hear the gunshots and to open the door and see him on the ground," said Martinez.

Both brothers were arrested Thursday, marking exactly one month since Melendez's murder.

The victim’s mother says she’s feeling like her prayers have been answered.

“I felt a lot of anger and frustration to see the faces of these demons, but I was very content with the decision of the judge that he didn’t show them any mercy," said Martinez.

The two brothers will be back in court next Monday.

