San Marino: Best 7 Places to visit in San Marino, CA

Beautiful, Peaceful, Top Floor, Cathedral Ceiling, Bright, Light and Airy, Condo: 2bed+2bath+balcony+Corner Unit+2 car parking+Tree Top View! Great location in the complex: close to the gate but also close to the amenities. Upgraded w/ quality material! MOST UTILITIES INCLUDED in HOA dues (incl. gas (Heating and cooking), water, sewer, trash, Good CABLE package w/HBO Max and amenities. In the near future High Speed internet will be included in the HOA. Project was approved and needs to be implemented)! Welcoming, Airy & Open concept living room/dining. Wall to Wall Upgraded Double Pane sliding doors bring natural light & cross ventilation, framing a beautiful Tree Top view. Gorgeous Cathedral Ceilings throughout the unit brings volume and openness to the unit. Charming fireplace. Remodeled Kitchen w/ custom shaker style cabinetries, granite countertops w/ Breakfast Bar. Very cool original Mid Century Details. Spacious Master bedroom, huge closet w/ beautiful mirror doors. Good size 2nd bed w/ spacious closet. Remodeled bathrooms. Brand new carpet and both bedrooms have update double pane windows. Resort like amenities: 3 pools, 2 hot spas, saunas (wet & dry), gym, party rm, billiards rm/ping pong, tennis court, playground, Pacifica Montessori onsite, green belt and walkways. Award winning K-12 schools. Near Playa Vista, Silicon Beach, LAX, Beach, FWYs, Shops, Restaurants & Park: jogging path+exercise station, tennis & paddle tennis courts, basketball, volleyball, picnic area, & more. 3D virtual tour available.
