ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marino, CA

San Marino: Best 7 Places to visit in San Marino, CA

By Vishal
nomadlawyer.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“San Marino is a small Los Angeles County residential community. You can enjoy the best of both a small city and the excitement of Los Angeles while you're here. San Marino is well-known for its wealth houses, residential streets and unified school district." The city is one of the...

nomadlawyer.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nomadlawyer.org

6 Best Places to visit in West Covina, CA

Although West Covina is in California it's only 18 miles from the City of Los Angeles. However, many people may not have even heard of it until recently. The new hit TV show Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, which premiered on The CW in 2015, may have made all that possible. It was also filmed in West Covina and has been praised as a key character in the story.
WEST COVINA, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Westlake Village: 7 Best Places to Visit Westlake Village, CA

"Westlake Village is located ten minutes away from Thousand Oaks in California. It is nestled at the Santa Monica Mountains' edge. The village is surrounded lushly by parkland and the sparkling waters of Westlake Lake." This tiny town is an ideal spot for outdoor enthusiasts and has a variety of...
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

List: Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in LA

Hungry? Yelp released its list of the top 100 places to eat in Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley Monday, highlighting not only local favorites, but also hidden gems and spots tucked away in strip malls that they guarantee will keep you coming back. The list includes French bakeries,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
City
San Marino, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
City
San Gabriel, CA
Local
California Government
San Marino, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles County, CA
Lifestyle
San Marino, CA
Government
KTLA.com

These L.A. neighborhoods are reporting the most COVID cases

COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise in Los Angeles County. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show cases and hospitalizations trending upward since early summer. Los Angeles County tracks COVID-19 case rates over time and by community. The Department of Public Health’s map shows the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
PLANetizen

6,000 Acres of Prime Open Space in Los Angeles County Now Protected

With the acquisition of 6,000 acres of open space, California is a step closer in its effort to conserve 30 percent of the state’s land and coastal waters by 2030, also referred to as the 30×30 initiative. The largest undeveloped private property in Los Angeles County is now part of a protected ecological area that will preserve habitat and expand wildlife corridors between the San Gabriel, Sierra Madre, and Santa Susanna mountains.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
GOBankingRates

A Beachside Taco Spot Brings Authentic Fare to California’s South Bay

“Small Business Spotlight” nominee Tigres Fuego is a take-out taco and ceviche restaurant located in Redondo Beach, Calif., that prides itself on using high-quality ingredients and offering authentic, homemade fare. The restaurant is co-owned by brothers Jonathan and Jason Baran, as well as chefs Tyler Gugliotta and Jimmy Tapia. Here, we chat with co-owner Jonathan Baran about how Tigres Fuego came about, the importance of the atmosphere you create and what he loves most about running a business.
REDONDO BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Places To Visit#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Japanese Garden#Coffee Shops#Art Collections#The Huntington Library
nomadlawyer.org

Sierra Madre: Best Places to visit in Sierra Madre, CA

"Sierra Madre has a long history of being linked to the San Gabriel Mountains and Valley's old mountain resorts. The Sierra Madre Villa Hotel was a pioneer in summer resorts in the San Gabriel Valley. Also, the municipality operated and maintained "Lizzie's Trail", a landmark inn at Old Mount Wilson Trail."
SIERRA MADRE, CA
foxla.com

Yelp's top 100 restaurants in Los Angeles, San Fernando Valley

LOS ANGELES - Whether you're looking for that special hole-in-the-wall gem famous for its tacos al pastor or the best place to sweat it out as you devour the spiciest chicken sandwich you've ever eaten, you are sure to find it in Los Angeles or the San Fernando Valley. Yelp...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
2urbangirls.com

Taste of Inglewood Jazz Fest lineup announced

2UrbanGirls has been cited in Daily Breeze, Daily News, Inglewood Today, Intersections South LA, KCRW, KPCC, Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles Wave, LA Weekly, LA Watts Times, Mercury News, New York Times, Orange County Register, Sports Illustrated, The Atlantic, and Washington Post. 2UrbanGirls has a recurring column, South of the 10, on CityWatchLA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
point2homes.com

5107 Cimarron Street, Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, CA, 90062

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 5107 Cimarron Street Español?. Welcome to 5107 Cimarron Street, take a look at this beautifully remodeled Los Angeles home. Drive up to your home greeted by a beautiful palm tree lined street. As soon as you walk in you'll notice the immaculate remodel and the attention to detail that was put into this home. This unique home boasts a beautifully remodeled kitchen, amazing backsplash, quartz counter tops and great open living area. Generous sized bedrooms, remodeled bathrooms and to compliment it all a fully landscaped lot to enjoy the California weather. Conveniently located minutes away from shopping centers and major highways.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
point2homes.com

6505 Green Valley Cir 301, Culver City, Los Angeles County, CA, 90230

Beautiful, Peaceful, Top Floor, Cathedral Ceiling, Bright, Light and Airy, Condo: 2bed+2bath+balcony+Corner Unit+2 car parking+Tree Top View! Great location in the complex: close to the gate but also close to the amenities. Upgraded w/ quality material! MOST UTILITIES INCLUDED in HOA dues (incl. gas (Heating and cooking), water, sewer, trash, Good CABLE package w/HBO Max and amenities. In the near future High Speed internet will be included in the HOA. Project was approved and needs to be implemented)! Welcoming, Airy & Open concept living room/dining. Wall to Wall Upgraded Double Pane sliding doors bring natural light & cross ventilation, framing a beautiful Tree Top view. Gorgeous Cathedral Ceilings throughout the unit brings volume and openness to the unit. Charming fireplace. Remodeled Kitchen w/ custom shaker style cabinetries, granite countertops w/ Breakfast Bar. Very cool original Mid Century Details. Spacious Master bedroom, huge closet w/ beautiful mirror doors. Good size 2nd bed w/ spacious closet. Remodeled bathrooms. Brand new carpet and both bedrooms have update double pane windows. Resort like amenities: 3 pools, 2 hot spas, saunas (wet & dry), gym, party rm, billiards rm/ping pong, tennis court, playground, Pacifica Montessori onsite, green belt and walkways. Award winning K-12 schools. Near Playa Vista, Silicon Beach, LAX, Beach, FWYs, Shops, Restaurants & Park: jogging path+exercise station, tennis & paddle tennis courts, basketball, volleyball, picnic area, & more. 3D virtual tour available.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
point2homes.com

4131 Cedar Avenue, Long Beach, Los Angeles County, CA, 90807

Welcome to 4131 Cedar Ave located in the coveted Virginia Country Club neighborhood! This 1930 colonial home has been completely reimagined and impeccably restored by Alison White Homes and Mindy Laven while still maintaining its historical integrity. With over $1M in improvements, no expense was spared on details and materials to make this one of the most special and unique homes in Long Beach. This 5 bed, 4 bath, 3956 sq.ft. home is perfectly situated on an oversized 10,028 sq.ft. estate-sized lot featuring a resort style yard with a sparkling pool and spa with baja shelf, outdoor kitchen with BBQ, sink and refrigerator, a built-in fire pit with bench seating, 2 brick patios, a large limestone dining area and beautiful grounds with synthetic grass. This gorgeous backyard is wonderfully laid out and is perfect for entertaining family and friends or just quiet time reading and relaxing with your toes in the water. Brand new 528 sq.ft. finished garage with electric car charger, epoxy floors and french doors to yard, can also be converted into an ADU for addl options such as a home office, gym or mother-in-law unit. (There is addl parking behind the garage.) This amazing home showcases endless upgrades including being taken mostly down to the studs, but kept original detailing and moldings throughout, including 10" crown molding in living and dining rooms, an incredible stair banister, original interior doors and a hidden speakeasy preserved from the 1930s prohibition room. New plumbing, electrical, HVAC, roof, doors, windows and flooring throughout. Fabulous open floorplan featuring a large kitchen, breakfast area, great room and a grand living room with original fireplace. The chef's kitchen is appointed with custom cabinetry, marble countertops, 2 apron front sinks, walk-in pantry with custom shelving, butler's pantry, Thermador appliances and La Cornue range with custom plaster hood. Separate formal dining room & powder room complete the downstairs. Upstairs master retreat offers an oasis of beauty and light featuring French doors that open to a private balcony overlooking the pool and yard, large walk-in closet with custom built-ins and ensuite with dual vanities, large walk-in shower and soaking clawfoot tub. 2 bedrooms share a hall bath and 2 addl bedrooms share a jack and jill bath. Separate laundry room completes the upstairs. Accredited school district, close to VCC Golf Club and freeways.
LONG BEACH, CA
point2homes.com

14242 Riverside Drive 104, Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles County, CA, 91423

The masterful design of this remarkable Sherman Oaks condo highlights its modern luxury. Designed by a professional decorator who used only premium custom finishes and elegant furniture, you will be instantly captivated by the stunning grand foyer with a custom tile design complemented by an elegant glass light fixture. The sleek gourmet kitchen is a balance of style and function. Your inner Chef will come alive as you imagine yourself in this kitchen with luxurious amenities such as quartz counters, high-end appliances, and breathtaking $60K cabinets. Adjacent to the kitchen you will find the formal dining room boasting recessed lighting, travertine flooring, and leaded glass. Perfect for family gatherings, the living room offers a stylish entertainment center, wood flooring, and a cozy gas fireplace complete with crystal rocks. The wet bar is an entertainer’s dream with marble counters, ample storage, and chic pendant light fixtures. Retreat for the evening to the spacious primary suite featuring recessed lighting and multiple walk-in closets. The en-suite bathroom features spa-like amenities with an impressive vanity including dual sinks, marble counters, and generous storage. The bathroom also showcases a Jacuzzi tub and walk-in shower with a rain shower head, heated floors and seat. The 3rd bedroom has been converted to a massive walk-in closet. However, it offers its own closet and electrical hookups and can be utilized as a bedroom, office, or den. The unit also includes a laundry room, 2 balconies, dual paned windows, and a brand new 4-ton AC. In addition, most of the furniture can be included in the sale. This unit is located in a meticulously cared-for complex with a pool and spa. Nestled in the highly desirable city of Sherman Oaks, it is close to Fashion Square, a lush park with a recreation center, Gelson’s, trendy shops, restaurants, and more. This is California living at its finest- presenting an opportunity that you don’t want to miss!
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
younghollywood.com

Los Angeles Flea Markets You Need to Visit this Summer!

(SoCal Nation/TikTok/@socalnation) If you’re spending this Summer in the Los Angeles area and are in need of a fun, unique experience, we have a solution — flea markets! Not only do flea markets offer vintage, one-of-a-kind clothing that probably no one else will have (hello, individuality complex), they’re also a great way to connect with and support your local community while buying second-hand items and helping reduce waste! In L.A., there are tons of flea markets to visit and explore, but we’ve narrowed down a list of the essential spots to hit!
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy