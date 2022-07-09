ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Integrated socio-environmental vulnerability assessment of coastal hazards using data-driven and multi-criteria analysis approaches

Coastal hazard vulnerability assessment has been centered around the multi-variate analysis of geo-physical and hydroclimate data. The representation of coupled socio-environmental factors has often been ignored in vulnerability assessment. This study develops an integrated socio-environmental Coastal Vulnerability Index (CVI), which simultaneously combines information from five vulnerability groups: biophysical, hydroclimate,...

