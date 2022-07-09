ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World-class NJ BBQ Competition in North Wildwood a Must See

By Big Joe Henry
 4 days ago
It’s great to see some major events come back to full strength this year after the pandemic caused rescheduling, cancellation and in some cases downsizing of all local and national events. One of my favorite events is back to full strength, the 2022 New Jersey State Barbecue Championship...

PhillyBite

Dickeys Barbecue Pit Opening in Mount Holly

Philadelphia, PA - If you're craving some delicious BBQ, you might be excited to learn that Dickeys Barbecue Pit is expanding its presence in the Garden State. The chain offers house-smoked meats, stuffed baked potatoes, classic sides, and more. The New Jersey location in Mount Holly will be its fourth location in the state.
The Best New Jersey Road Trips Everyone Has to Take

In a state that has 39,000 miles of public roadways, there’s no shortage of destinations to explore by car. Want to cruise along the Jersey Shore? Perhaps you’d prefer to drive past the Pinelands or Palisades Cliffs. No matter what’s on your itinerary, missing out on the opportunity to explore the vast diversity of the Garden State would be a shame. Yes, we really mean that. So, we’ve gone ahead and made a list of New Jersey road trips worth taking (organized by eight scenic byways), that includes everything from routes with coastal views to ones laden with historic landmarks.
CBS Philly

Wildwood Man Finds Buried Treasure From 1930s While Digging Near Home

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — The owner of a Wildwood home says he’s been renovating it for about two years but it wasn’t until he started digging up a hole that he found​ buried treasure from the 1930s. “Somebody went under there with a little shovel and buried that thing under there. They were hiding that money from somebody for something,” Richard Gilson said. Some would say everything that has withstood the test of time has a story. “You’d be surprised. You think you’re digging someplace nobody’s been and you find something that was there a long time ago,” Gilson said. For Gilson, the secrets...
Daily Voice

$17.3M Lottery Ticket Winner Sold At New Jersey 7-Eleven On 7/11

The New Jersey Lottery has made yet another multi-millionaire. The winning Pick-6 ticket good for $17.3 million was sold at a North Jersey 7-Eleven on Monday, July 11 (7/11). The ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven at 490 Valley St., in Maplewood and claims the annuity jackpot. The lucky retailer...
WPG Talk Radio

A Late Start But NJ Corn is Now Ready For Picking

Sweet, crunchy, Jersey fresh corn on the cob, sprinkled with a hint of salt and drenched in melted butter. There’s nothing like it to accompany the best summer meals, especially barbecue food. Jersey sweet corn growing season got off to a bit of a late start due to rainy...
PhillyBite

Scola BYOB in Cape May Court House NJ

Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a new restaurant in Cape May County, NJ, you can't go wrong with Scola BYOB. The restaurant is located at 3 W Mechanic St. in Cape May Court House. It is a part of the Kara Restaurant Group and has received several gratifying reviews from diners. The restaurant offers takeout and dine-in, as well as outdoor seating. You can pay by cash or credit card and enjoy your meal.
Brooklyn Muse

Ten Best New Jersey Pizza Jaunts

The culinary masterpiece of Pizza originated in the southwestern area of Italy’s Campania region. As the story goes, Italy unified in 1861. In 1889 King Umberto I and Queen Margherita visited Naples. The couple traveled frequently and apparently became quite bored with their cuisine. Founded in 1760, Da Pietro's pizzeria was well known at the time. The city’s successor Pizzeria Brandi was called upon by the queen to make an assortment of pizzas for her and her husband. The one she enjoyed the most was a pie with a crusty base topped with soft white cheese, red tomatoes, and green basil. Aside from its superb taste, its colors represented the Italian flag. The original name for this pie was Pizza Mozzarella. After the pizzeria received many compliments from the Queen, the pizza was renamed Margherita Pizza.
Cat Country 107.3

Spotted Lanternflies In Mays Landing, NJ; Here’s How To Kill Them

The most annoying pests of the century, the spotted lanternflies, are back in South Jersey. The spotted lanternfly infestation apparently presses on in Atlantic County. This time, they're annoying the people of Mays Landing in a big way. These nasties seem to be here to stay. They've become quite a problem for many NJ counties since they were first discovered in Pennsylvania back in 2014.
beckersspine.com

Hospital for Special Surgery opens 2nd New Jersey location

New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery opened a location in Saddle River, N.J. This is the practice's second location in New Jersey; the first was in Paramus, according to a July 11 news release. Anil Ranawat, MD, will be medical director of the facility. The Saddle River location provides...
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

