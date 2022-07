KELLY, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. 11 bridge over White Oak Canal will be replaced by a contractor beginning in the fall. According to a North Carolina Department of Transportation release, the bridge was built in 1952 and has reached the end of its useful life. With this in mind, they awarded a $5.7 million contract to S. T. Wooten Corp of Wilson to replace the bridge, and they will have two years to complete it.

BLADEN COUNTY, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO