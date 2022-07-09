Charlotte Hornets radio voice Sam Farber joins CSL
(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Radio play-by-play voice of the Charlotte Hornets, Sam Farber, joined CSL to breakdown the Hornets Summer League opener.
More from CSL
- Quick Six: Baker vs. Carson, rookies, and best Marvel movies
- Charlotte Hornets radio voice Sam Farber joins CSL
- CSL’s Mike Lacett talks with Ric Flair’s promoter ahead of final match
- Carla Gebhart goes 1-on-1 with Charlotte FC midfielder Quinn McNeill
📲 Download the QC News app to take Charlotte Sports Live and the latest news on the go.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.
Comments / 0