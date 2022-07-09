Charlotte Hornets radio voice Sam Farber joins CSL

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Multiple reports of trees down and damage, as well as car accidents, were a result of inclement weather around charlotte over the weekend. A car went down an embankment Sunday following a collision with an SUV near Quail Hollow and Gleneagles Road and officials said they had to extricate the driver to get her out of her sedan. She was transported by Medic to the hospital to be treated for injuries. Queen City News was on the scene and emergency officials told us they have seen an increased number of accidents this weekend due to rainy weather.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO