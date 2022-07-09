ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Fall Out Boy announces $100K donation to anti-gun violence organization following Highland Park shooting

98online.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFall Out Boy has announced a $100,000 donation through the band’s charity fund to the anti-gun violence organization Everytown for...

www.98online.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISN

Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old Highland Park victim is now critical

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The Roberts family provided an update on Cooper’s condition, which is now critical. Doctors said that one of his lungs is partially collapsed and that the 8-year-old victim is now fighting against a new infection. Yesterday’s esophageal procedure revealed that the tear in Cooper’s...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Cooper Roberts, 8, due for another surgery following Highland Park parade shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The family of the 8-year-old boy who was severely wounded in the Highland Park parade shooting says he is still in serious condition. After several surgeries, Cooper Roberts' family says he is scheduled for another operation Monday. This surgery will address damage to his esophagus. Cooper's family says he is in a great deal of pain -- physically and emotionally. The shooting left him paralyzed from the waist down. He is being treated at Comer Children's Hospital. 
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
nypressnews.com

Father of Highland Park shooting suspect should accept role in tragedy

Robert Crimo Jr., the father of the accused Highland Park shooting suspect, said he had “zero” involvement with the crime that left seven people dead and dozens others wounded. I would disagree. He signed an adult consent for his namesake son’s Firearm Owners Identification Card application, because he was a minor. He did so after his son tried to commit suicide and then threatened to “kill everyone.”
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot in forehead among 2 wounded in Roseland gunfire: police

CHICAGO - A young woman and teenage boy were shot late Monday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. Around 5:45 p.m., police say a 20-year-old woman and 17-year-old boy were standing outside a Roseland store in the 9400 block of South Lafayette Avenue when a dark colored Dodge Charger pulled up.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gun Violence#Parade#Fall Out Boy#Violent Crime#Abc
CBS Chicago

'It felt symbolic': Photo of rainbow over Highland Park parade site captures moment of hope

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman passing through Highland Park Sunday night unknowingly captured a moment bringing hope to thousands.  Uptown resident Hilde Bialach drove with her husband down Sheridan Road and stopped in Highland Park for ice cream. When it started to rain, she took shelter at Ross just after 8 p.m.While standing under cover, she captured a rainbow over Walker Brothers, near Central Avenue and 2nd Street, the site of the deadly shooting. The area once taped off, covered with chairs and items left behind, now clear. "It was such a spectacular sight, it was mind-blowing," Bialach said. "To me, it felt symbolic."Thousands of other community members agreed. Bialach's post in the Facebook group "Stronger Highland Park (HP) - Community Organized Help" received over 1,300 reactions and over 100 shares.The photo was taken a day after barricades were removed in downtown Highland Park, allowing residents to return to the scene of Monday's parade for the first time. Her panoramic photo has been called "inspirational" by many in the comment section of the post. One resident said the rainbow is "exactly where it needed to be." Bialach is calling the moment, "a gift." 
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Greater Milwaukee Today

Carroll grad wounded in Highland Park shooting

WAUKESHA — A Carroll University graduate was among the people wounded during the mass shooting in Highland Park, Ill., which killed seven people. Alan Castillo, 23, was on top of the world with a new teaching aide job after graduating from Carroll University in 2021. The Highland Park native was enjoying the Highland Park Fourth of July with his girlfriend’s family when shots rang out.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boys charged in Lincoln Park carjacking

CHICAGO - Two teenage boys were charged in a carjacking Sunday in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. The boys, ages 14 and 17, are accused of taking a car from a 40-year-old woman at gunpoint in the 2200 block of North Orchard Street, police said. The pair was arrested hours later...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Pritzker says Highland Park parade shooting has not received more attention than ongoing Chicago violence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is addressing concerns that more attention was paid to the Highland Park parade shooting than the ongoing violence in Chicago's neighborhoods. Sunday morning on CNN's "State of the Union," Pritzker said he is not giving more attention to one than the other. "In fact, much of what we've done in our budget over the last six months for this current fiscal year is to put money into programs that serve Black and Brown communities throughout Chicago and the rest of the state, particularly communities where there has been a high degree of violence. And I have been to and spent time with the communities and fmailies that have been affected by gun violence on the South Side of Chicago, West Side of Chicago," Pritzker said. Pritzker also called for more stringent red flag laws and a national ban on assault weapons. 
CHICAGO, IL
iheart.com

11-Year-Old Boy Charged With Attempted Armed Carjacking In Chicago

Authorities in Chicago arrested an 11-year-old boy accused of trying to carjack a woman. The Chicago Police Department said that the young boy, who was not identified because of his age, approached a 48-year-old woman around 3:50 a.m. on Monday (July 11) morning and brandished a gun, demanding her car.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Highland Park residents pays for La Cocinita food truck meals given to first responders, volunteers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The minute people heard what happened, they wanted to do something.Even something as basic as feeding people. The La Cocinita food truck is often seen in Highland Park. So the owners wanted to do what they do best: cook.Since the shooting, they've been serving first responders and residents alike, mostly for free. At first the owners paid the bill, then customers made donations to pay for their neighbors.Then Thursday night, they got a call. A Highland Park family was going to pay for every meal Friday. "I was just so overwhelmed by his kindness and generosity. We've seen so many people stepping up in different ways to help the community. This is a community that has really supported our small business over the years and so we wanted to find a way to give back. And that was our way of giving back, said La Cocinita owner Rachel Anguelo.  Angulo said her food is reaching even more people, because volunteers are acting as drivers, taking the free food to residents who couldn't make it to the truck. 
HIGHLAND PARK, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy