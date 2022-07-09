ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combined Locks, WI

WATCH: Fire burns Combined Locks business

WBAY Green Bay
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh pressure should give us plenty of sunshine for both...

www.wbay.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBAY Green Bay

financial plan review

Additional rain & storms are expected to develop during the afternoon with some carrying over into the early evening. National Kitten Day falls on July 10 each year. Nicholas Werner, a sever at Becket’s restaurant in Oshkosh, tells Action 2 News exclusively that he saw it all unfold right after the crash happened.
OSHKOSH, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
Combined Locks, WI
Combined Locks, WI
Business
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: National Kitten Day submissions

Nicholas Werner, a sever at Becket’s restaurant in Oshkosh, tells Action 2 News exclusively that he saw it all unfold right after the crash happened. Lingering rain and thunder will remain possible tonight across NE Wisconsin but the threat of any strong/severe weather appears to be more or less over.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Server witnesses hit-and-run boat crash

Nicholas Werner, a sever at Becket’s restaurant in Oshkosh, tells Action 2 News exclusively that he saw it all unfold right after the crash happened. Lingering rain and thunder will remain possible tonight across NE Wisconsin but the threat of any strong/severe weather appears to be more or less over.
OSHKOSH, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Door County lends a hand for Combined Locks fire

Despite being nearly two hours away from a fire in Combined Locks, Wis. over the weekend, you would have still seen Door County firefighters on the scene. For the first time in Door County history, MABAS Division 154, made up of fire departments from Southern Door, Brussels-Union-Gardner, Sturgeon Bay, Southern Door, Egg Harbor, Sister Bay/Liberty Grove, and Gibraltar, sent crews to the large warehouse fire that took 24 hours to control. Led by Sister Bay/Liberty Grove Fire Chief Chris Hecht and Gibraltar Fire Chief Andy Bertges, the firefighters supported the effort by doing fill site work and fire ground pumping, among other tasks. Hecht says it was a unique experience but an important one for their firefighters to get.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elevated Access
WBAY Green Bay

Powerboat owner arrested for hit-and-run crash on Fox River

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a 52-year-old Oshkosh man for Saturday night’s hit-and-run boat crash on the Fox River. The sheriff’s office identified the owner and operator of the boat as Jason Lindemann. He was arrested on 12 counts of recklessly endangering safety and 11 counts of failure to render aid after a boating accident. Recklessly endangering safety is a felony, with each count carrying up to 10 years in prison. Failing to render aid is a misdemeanor.
OSHKOSH, WI
WSAW

Work to begin July 11 on 70-year-old bridge in Portage County

TOWN OF SHARON, Wis. (WSAW) - Work will begin Monday to replace a nearly 70-year-old bridge in Portage County. The bridge replacement will require a complete closure of County Highway Y. Work to replace the bridge on County Highway Y over the Plover River is expected to last through September.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm chances continue

Nicholas Werner, a sever at Becket’s restaurant in Oshkosh, tells Action 2 News exclusively that he saw it all unfold right after the crash happened. Madison’s mayor spoke with WISN’s Matt Smith about the suspect Highland Park shooter coming to her city. Updated: 9 hours ago. The...
OSHKOSH, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
WBAY Green Bay

Investigators find operator of powerboat involved in Fox River crash

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says the suspected operator of a powerboat involved in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night has been located. Investigators haven’t publicly identified the person or said if they were taken into custody. On Saturday, at about 9:58 p.m., a 45-foot...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The first James Webb Space Telescope photos

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The saying goes, “A picture is worth a thousand words.” But stunning and majestic photos from the James Webb Space Telescope are telling us a whole lot more. Brad Spakowitz shows off the first photos from the telescope parked 1 million miles away....
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Long Lake alligator arrives at Michigan sanctuary

ATHENS, Mich. (WBAY) - An Alligator found swimming in a Fond du Lac County lake has been taken to a sanctuary in Michigan. J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue of Menasha says the Long Lake gator is now at Critchlow Alligator Sanctuary in Athens, Mich. The alligator was found swimming in Long...
ATHENS, MI
wearegreenbay.com

Welcome to the Neighborhood: Chicago’s House of Hoagies in Menasha

(WFRV) – It’s all the flavors of the Windy City without the drive. Local 5 Live says Welcome to the Neighborhood to Lona Young and her business, Chicago’s House of Hoagies in Menasha. She visited the studio with a look at just some of the delicious menu items available locally plus catering options.
MENASHA, WI
spmetrowire.com

County: watch out for wild parsnip

Wild parsnip is growing like crazy. Also known by its scientific name, Pastinaca sativa, wild parsnip is an invasive member of the carrot family, and the spread continues, unmanaged, throughout Wisconsin, according to an agricultural expert at UW-Extension. Ken Schroeder, an agricultural agent with UW-Extension in Portage Co., said the...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy