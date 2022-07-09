ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawn Mendes Cancels Tour Dates To Work On Mental Health: I'm At A 'Breaking Point'

By Cassie Gill
 4 days ago
Image Credit: Christopher Victorio/ImageSPACE/Shutterstock

Shawn Mendes is postponing his Wonder world tour for three weeks to prioritize his mental health. The Canadian singer, 23, took to Instagram to post the announcement on Friday, July 8. “This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I’m going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice,” he began in the text post shared to his feed.

“I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family,” he added. “After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point,” Shawn explained to his 69.4 million followers.

He then confirmed the move was to focus on his mental well being. “After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know,” Shawn signed off, along with a heart emoji.

The Pickering, Ontario native kicked off the 87 date tour in Portland, Oregon on June 27, 2022, hitting Seattle and Sacramento back-to-back. He then returned to Canada for shows in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary and Winnipeg. The tour is in support of his 2020 album Wonder, which includes singles “Wonder”, “Monster” with Justin Bieber, and “Call My Friends.” His collaboration with fellow Canadian Justin has been the album’s biggest hit so far, reaching number 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The cancellation of dates comes nine months after Shawn split from his girlfriend of over two years, Camila Cabello, 25. The “Señorita” singers confirmed their break-up in a joint statement posted to Instagram on Nov. 17, 2021. “We’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” they said. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.” Shawn has not been

