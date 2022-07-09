ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Janet Jackson Stuns In A Black Figure-Hugging Dress At Bal de la Rose In Monaco: Rare Photo

By Cassie Gill
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zfDMO_0gZi0Bjo00
Image Credit: VALERY HACHE/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Janet Jackson stunned in a fitted black gown at a Monaco gala. The singer, 56, appeared at the annual charity Bal de la Rose at the Salle des Etoiles in the French principality on Friday, July 8. She posed for photos on a step-and-repeat with shoe designer Christian Louboutin, where she gave attendees a closer look at the sexy look. Her dress included a dramatic silver chain collar detail, while her wrists sported monochromatic black bracelets with large studs and stacked silver rings for a rock and roll vibe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30rkF5_0gZi0Bjo00
Janet Jackson makes a rare appearance at a Monaco gala. (VALERY HACHE/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

The “Feedback” singer added a pair of black stiletto sandals and box clutch to the look, and also debuted a new hairstyle. Janet traded in her signature long locks for a short bob with bangs, channeling the early 60s. She was spotted walking through the glam event with Christian, who rocked an eccentric pink suit with a bow pattern, as well as a matching hat.

Although she generally keeps a low profile, Janet has made a string of appearances in recent months following the debut of her four-part documentary series with Lifetime and A&E in January. She appeared at the Billboard Music Awards as an unannounced guest to present an Icon award — which she’s received in the past — to friend Mary J. Blige back in May. In recent months, Janet has also returned to the stage: she performed at the Kentucky Derby in late May, and headlined the Essence Fest in New Orleans in early July.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42wNTm_0gZi0Bjo00
Janet Jackson wore a fitted black gown to the gala. (VALERY HACHE/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

While the Gary, Indiana native’s stage presence has certainly been missed, Janet has kept busy in her personal life, namely with her only son Eissa, who is now five. Janet shares the sweet little boy with her estranged husband Wissam Al Mana, who she split from in 2017 (the pair are not yet legally divorced). The Poetic Justice star openly talked about prioritizing Eissa while still balancing her love of music in an interview at Essence fest last weekend.

“Even though [performing] is something that I absolutely love, it still is my work, my job,” she said to the magazine. “There’s so much that I want to do — but my number one job is being a mama,” she added, teasing that there will be new music from her in the future. Notably, her last album was 2016’s Unbreakable. “There will be music at some point. Exactly when? I can’t say just yet, but there will be. I love it too much not to do it. This is all I know,” Janet also said.

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Janet Jackson Shows Off Her Extreme Flexibility While Stretching During a Dance Rehearsal

Talk about a stretch! Janet Jackson is getting ready to headline Essence's annual music festival in New Orleans on Saturday, and she took fans behind the scenes of a dance rehearsal that's reminding us all of how limber the pop legend truly is. On Wednesday, Jackson shared a video on Instagram showing off her flexibility while getting ready to join her dance crew.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
DoYouRemember?

Janet Jackson Responds To 88-Year-Old Dancing To “All For You”

As long as there have been tunes to hum, music has held an unparalleled power over listeners. One 88-year-old proved the timeless power of music when she showed off her moves dancing to “All For You” by Janet Jackson. Her dance even caught the attention of the singer herself! Riverview, Florida resident Marybelle Alston won appreciation from social media this May thanks to a video of her dancing to the 2001 hit.
RIVERVIEW, FL
POPSUGAR

Lori Harvey Stepped Out in a Sheer Black Dress and High Spiral Heels

A newly single Lori Harvey made a stylish appearance at The Venetian in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 25. The model attended the opening of the Japanese restaurant WAKUDA in a curve-hugging black dress that would make anyone do a double take. The knee-length design is Rick Owens's Dustulator dress and features a cowl neck, ruched midsection, and sheer inserts down the bodice.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Essence

Beyoncé And Jay Z’s Twins, Rumi And Sir Carter, Turn 5

We’re looking back at adorable family photos featuring the youngest Carters. Just months after the roll-out of her most recent solo studio album Lemonade, Beyoncé broke the internet when she announced she was pregnant with twins. A few months later on June 13, she gave birth to Rumi and Sir Carter, who turn 5 years old today!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HollywoodLife

Madonna’s Son David, 16, Dances On Stage With Her For Pride Show As They Twin In Yellow: Watch

Madonna‘s son David Banda proved he’s a rising star in his own right at Pride! All eyes were on the 16-year-old as he took the stage during her New York City performance, presented by NFT company World of Women, on June 23 at Terminal 5 in Hell’s Kitchen. David expertly danced alongside his superstar mom in a mesh yellow tank top with cutouts, matching the 63-year-old’s yellow short shorts and oversized windbreaker. Techno music blared as they moved in unison to the beat, before she pointed to him and yelled, “you wanna dance?” in video posted from audience members to Twitter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Jackson
Person
Christian Louboutin
HollywoodLife

Eve Twins With Baby Son Wilde Wolf, 4 Months, In Adorable Animal-Print Outfits: Photo

Looks like Eve is a super stylish mom! In an adorable photo posted to her Instagram account on June 18, the rapper snuggled with her four month year old baby named Wilde Wolf. The newborn and his mama both sported cool white sunglasses, while Eve rocked a leopard print hat. Meanwhile, her baby boy matched her animal print style by sporting an adorable tiger onesie. Eve also chose to wear a minimalistic white blouse that she left unbuttoned to show a ruched shirt underneath. “ready for the #sun #Wildethang” she humorously captioned, followed by a plethora of fitting emojis.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monaco#Rose#Bal#French#Lifetime#A E#The Kentucky Derby
People

Cardi B Wears a $25 Target Outfit, Jokes It's Chanel

Cardi B, 29, flexed her "Chanel" fit on Twitter only to surprise fans the next day that her entire look came straight from everyone's favorite superstore, Target. On Sunday, the Grammy-winning rapper posted a paparazzi photo of herself walking down the street to Twitter with the caption "I wear Chanel the best."
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Stereogum

Cardi B – “Hot Shit” (Feat. Kanye West & Lil Durk)

Cardi B still hasn’t followed up her 2018 debut album Invasion Of Privacy, but it hasn’t stopped her from making hits. Cardi hit #1 with “WAP” in 2020 and did it again with “Up” in 2021. Is she about to threepeat?. Her latest contender...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
214K+
Followers
19K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy