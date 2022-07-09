Anne Hathaway Sizzles In A Pink Sequined Mini Dress At Valentino Fashion Show In Rome: Photos

Image Credit: ETTORE FERRARI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

When in Rome, do as Anne Hathaway did! On Friday, July 8, the 39-year-old Oscar-winning actress attended the Haute Couture Valentino fashion show in Rome, Italy, and she looked every bit the movie star — wearing a pink sequined mini dress with matching pink platform boots and a tiny pink purse. Obviously, Anne look was designed by Valentino — and she wore it well!

The pink sequined dress featured a turtle neck that fit perfectly around her neck. It had long sleeves and was form-fitting. The top portion of the dress had an under-bust peplum. The bottom portion of the dress was a structured mini skirt that flared out just enough to give Anne the ability to strut her stuff on the runway.

Anne Hathaway waved at fans while wearing a hot pink Valentino dress at the Haute Couture Fashion Week in Rome, Italy, on July 8, 2022. (ETTORE FERRARI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Anne showcased her long legs with a pair of pink platform boots, which only added height to the already lanky star. She carried a pink purse at her side. Anne smiled as she posed for the flashing lights of the paparazzi. Her makeup was simple and not overdone. The stylish star chose a lipstick color that matched the dress in a subtle way and she chose to accentuate her eyes with just the right amount of black eyeliner.

She wore very little jewelry — only a small pair of earrings, as she didn’t want to take attention away from the gorgeous ensemble. Anne also chose to wear her hair down and parted it in the middle. Her appearance complimented her outfit very well. Also in attendance at the Valentino event were Kate Hudson, 43, Florence Pugh, 26, and Ariana DeBose, 31.