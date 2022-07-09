ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Anne Hathaway Sizzles In A Pink Sequined Mini Dress At Valentino Fashion Show In Rome: Photos

By James Vituscka
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4El4r7_0gZi093b00
Image Credit: ETTORE FERRARI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

When in Rome, do as Anne Hathaway did! On Friday, July 8, the 39-year-old Oscar-winning actress attended the Haute Couture Valentino fashion show in Rome, Italy, and she looked every bit the movie star — wearing a pink sequined mini dress with matching pink platform boots and a tiny pink purse. Obviously, Anne look was designed by Valentino — and she wore it well!

The pink sequined dress featured a turtle neck that fit perfectly around her neck. It had long sleeves and was form-fitting. The top portion of the dress had an under-bust peplum. The bottom portion of the dress was a structured mini skirt that flared out just enough to give Anne the ability to strut her stuff on the runway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UPllp_0gZi093b00
Anne Hathaway waved at fans while wearing a hot pink Valentino dress at the Haute Couture Fashion Week in Rome, Italy, on July 8, 2022. (ETTORE FERRARI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Anne showcased her long legs with a pair of pink platform boots, which only added height to the already lanky star. She carried a pink purse at her side. Anne smiled as she posed for the flashing lights of the paparazzi. Her makeup was simple and not overdone. The stylish star chose a lipstick color that matched the dress in a subtle way and she chose to accentuate her eyes with just the right amount of black eyeliner.

She wore very little jewelry — only a small pair of earrings, as she didn’t want to take attention away from the gorgeous ensemble. Anne also chose to wear her hair down and parted it in the middle. Her appearance complimented her outfit very well. Also in attendance at the Valentino event were Kate Hudson, 43, Florence Pugh, 26, and Ariana DeBose, 31.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Goldie Hawn, 76, Pairs Black Swimsuit With Sexy Sarong On Italian Getaway With Kurt Russell: Photos

Ciao bella! Goldie Hawn, 76, looked like she was having a great time while vacationing in Nerano, Italy with her fabulous family on Monday, Jul. 11, 2022. The First Wives Club actress was spotted enjoying a relaxing lunch at Lo Scoglio with famous daughter Kate Hudson, 43, her husband Danny Fujikawa, 36, and Goldie’s longtime love Kurt Russell, 71, before making a splash on a private yacht.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ellen Pompeo’s Rarely-Seen 3 Kids Join Her In Italy For Couture Show: Photo

Ellen Pompeo delighted fans on Saturday when she allowed a rare glimpse of her three kids ahead of the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda 2022 Women’s Show! In a new photo, which you can see here via PEOPLE, the Grey’s Anatomy star, 52, slayed in a peach-toned silk pants suit, embellished at the lapel and edges with stunning, colorful beadwork. She finished the look with chunky statement earrings, pulled her hair back for a chic finish, and wore bright pink shoes.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Anne Hathaway
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Kate Hudson
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Wears Black Crop Top Taking Kids Saint, 6, & North, 9, To Birthday: Photos

Kim Kardashian is a hands on mom. The reality star, 41, was seen taking her oldest son Saint West, 6, and North, 9, to a birthday party in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 6. Kim wore a mens inspired blue button down that appeared to be from Umbra over top of a black crop top, likely from her own SKIMS shape and loungewear line. She added a matching pair of blue shorts on the bottom, keeping the cozy vibes going with a sporty pair of black flip flops.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Eddie Murphy Shares Dance with Daughter at Her Wedding

Add father of the bride to Eddie Murphy's long list of accomplishments ... the actor took center stage on the dancefloor to share a dance with his daughter. Bria Murphy and actor Michael Xavier tied the knot over the weekend in Beverly Hills, and Eddie not only proudly walked his kiddo down the aisle, but danced to "Isn't She Lovely" by Stevie Wonder as their father and daughter song.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rome#The Dress
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey’s Daughter Monroe, 11, Is So Grown Up In Fashion Show Video As She ‘Brawls’ With Brother Moroccan

Mariah Carey’s twins are a chip off the old block, as they proved ready for their close-up in the singer’s latest Instagram post! 11-year-old siblings Monroe and Moroccan, whom the Grammy winner shares with ex Nick Cannon, were featured in a hilarious video where they put on a fashion show complete with wardrobe changes, poses, flashing camera lights, adoring fans and a bumping soundtrack (showcasing Mariah’s own ditty “Fantasy”). At the end of the video, Monroe and Moroccan get into a phony brawl on the catwalk, prompting their mom to caption it, “No kids were harmed in the making of this video.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Bonds With Mom Angelina Jolie At Manekin Concert In Rome: Photos

They grow up so fast! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt looked every inch the teenager as she got to rock out with her mom Angelina Jolie at a concert in Rome on Saturday, July 9. The 16-year-old fledgling dancer and the Maleficent star, 47, were spotted enjoying the sounds of the 2021 Eurovision winner Måneskin. The adorable mother/daughter pair — both dressed in black — looked to be having a blast as they kept laughing, smiling and singing along to the band’s songs.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi, 4, Takes Video Of Mom Wearing No Makeup In Her 1st TikTok

Kylie Jenner, 24, is teaching her daughter Stormi, 4, the ropes when it comes to TikTok! The makeup mogul was makeup-free in the tot’s first ever self-filmed video on the popular social media platform. She first filmed herself with a filter that made her face appear to be squished before she turned the camera and filter over to her mom, who was sitting at a table and eating what appeared to be noodles.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

‘Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Reveals Daughter, 17, Is Why She Didn’t Move Back To Coyote Pass

Janelle Brown opened up on why she and her daughter Savannah didn’t move into their RV at the family’s land plot this summer, in an Instagram Live on Saturday, July 9. While the video was mostly a gardening update, the Sister Wives star also explained that Savannah had asked for them not to go for the whole summer, especially as she gets ready for her final year of high school.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Brian Austin Green Naps With Son Zane As Sharna Burgess Says They Were ‘Worth The Wait’

Brian Austin Green, 48, showed off the close bond he and his baby son Zane already share, in a new photo. The actor laid down with the one-week-old bundle of joy on his chest and closed his eyes, in the snapshot, which was shared to Instagram by his girlfriend and Zane’s mom, Sharna Burgess, 37, on July 10. He was shirtless and the tot had a white onesie with various gray and blue prints on it.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Debuts New Kim Kardashian Tattoo In Flirty Poolside Photos

When Pete Davidson falls in love, he wants the world to know it, and that’s no different with Kim Kardashian. The former Saturday Night Live star, 28, has several tattoos dedicated to the 41-year-old reality star and entrepreneur, and it looks like another one was just uncovered. On July 11, Kim posted a carousel of photos on Instagram of her and Pete cuddling on a couch and interacting poolside, the first of which is a selfie of the pair. Pete was shirtless in all of the photos, and the first snapshot gave an up-close look at his upper chest, where his seemingly newest tribute to Kim is placed. On his right shoulder, right next to his neck, Pete has the names “Jasmine” and “Aladdin” written in cursive with an infinity sign between them. The tattoo can be seen below, which is partially covered by his chain necklace and has one tattoo above it. The ink honors how the pair first met, which was by playing the two Disney characters in an SNL skit in Oct. 2021 when Kim hosted the show. How sentimental!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Elon Musk & Natasha Bassett Split After Surprising Twins Revelation

Elon Musk, 51, and Australian actress Natasha Bassett, 28, have split, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned. The news comes just days after the billionaire Space X founder confirmed that he and Neuralink exec Shivon Zilis secretly welcomed twins into the world in Nov. 2021, bringing the total number of his children to ten. And according to our source, Natasha pulled the plug on their “romantic” relationship after his big reveal, but she “hopes that they can still be friends.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Steve Martin’s Only Daughter Mary: Everything To Know About Her

Steve Martin has had a wildly successful career as an actor, comedian, and writer. In his 50-plus years in the industry, Steve has ruled the stand-up comedy scene and starred in a variety of films. He’s even written plays (Picasso at the Lapin Agile in 1993), novellas (Shopgirl in 2000 and The Pleasure of My Company in 2003), and articles (publications include The New Yorker.) He has five Grammy Awards under his belt, as well as a Primetime Emmy, an Honorary Academy Award, a Mark Twain Prize For American Humor, and an AFI Life Achievement Award.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Renee Zellweger, 53, & Boyfriend Ant Anstead, 43, Cuddle As He Describes Her As ‘Pure Class’

“This lady,” Ant Anstead captioned the photo of him and Renée Zellweger that he posted to his Instagram account on July 9. In the pic, Any, 43, cuddled close with Renée, 53, as the two sat out on what appeared to be a beach visit. The Celebrity IOU: Joyride host sat in one chair next to Renée but leaned over so that Bridget Jones’s Diary actress could use his shoulder as a pillow. Renée opted for a denim skirt and light-blue top for this trip, while Ant wore a black t-shirt and pair of faded jeans. Both he and the woman he called “pure class” sported sunglasses for this early-July nap.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp Seemingly Shades Ex Amber Heard On New Song With Jeff Beck

Johnny Depp may have won his defamation suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard— but he appears to have left a few things unsaid… or unsang. The Oscar-nominated actor reportedly wrote two new songs on his buddy Jeff Beck’s upcoming album and a few of the lyrics seemingly reference his former wife, who was found guilty of damaging his career after she wrote an op-ed about being a domestic abuse survivor. In one ditty, Johnny sings, “I think you’ve said enough for one motherf***ing night,” per The Sunday Times of London.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
214K+
Followers
19K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy