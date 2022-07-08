ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Darren Oved: A Litigation Lion & New York's Finest Attorney

texasguardian.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuccess is not random. It is the culmination of time, effort, energy and expense. And in Darren Oved's case, it took a lot of each to reach a lot of success. Mr. Oved is a highly skilled and renowned litigator in the boutique New York litigation law firm he co-founded, Oved...

www.texasguardian.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

3Pas Studios Appoints Steven Wolfe Pereira as Chief Business Officer

CULVER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2022-- 3Pas Studios, a leading multimedia company launched by Eugenio Derbez and Ben Odell, has appointed Steven Wolfe Pereira to the newly created role of Chief Business Officer. Coming off a string of hit movies as well as scripted and unscripted TV shows in both English and Spanish, 3Pas plans to inspire, entertain, and delight global audiences by expanding into new, next generation content, products, and experiences. An accomplished executive with more than 25 years of experience in entertainment, marketing, and technology, Wolfe Pereira will lead 3Pas’ day-to-day operations, new business development, strategic partnerships, and international expansion. He will report to 3Pas Studios co-founder and CEO Ben Odell and co-founder Eugenio Derbez. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005302/en/ 3Pas Studios’ new Chief Business Officer Steven Wolfe Pereira (Photo: Angie Monroy)
BUSINESS
960 The Ref

Crypto plunge is cautionary tale for public pension funds

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — When the Houston Firefighters Relief and Retirement Fund bought $25 million in cryptocurrencies, with the fund's chief investment officer touting their potential, retired fire Capt. Russell Harris was concerned. Harris, 62, has attended the funerals of 34 firefighters killed in the line of duty....
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Morristown, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Reality Tea

Jen Shah’s Rental Home Is On The Market For $7.6 Million

The Shah Chalet is up for sale! Jen Shah has been forced to turn her attention to her trial at the end of this month. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star was arrested back in March of 2021. She stands accused of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. Jen’s charges stem from an alleged long-running telemarking scam that targeted the elderly. She has plead not guilty.
REAL ESTATE
bloomberglaw.com

Wake Up Call: Troubled Crypto Firm Celsius Changes Legal Team

In today’s column, the legal sector has added 35,200 jobs since June 2021, new data show; Akin Gump’s UK junior lawyers got a big pay hike, thanks to the rising dollar; and insurance litigation is on the rise. Leading off, struggling crypto lending platform Celsius Network has replaced...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

CASE DISMISSED: WHISKEY & WEALTH CLUB WINS LANDMARK DECISION IN UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAW U-TURN

Texas State Securities Board had accused the wholesaler of premium grade Scotch and Irish Whiskey of engaging in fraud – statements that have now been fully retracted. DUBLIN and LONDON, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A Securities Board in the United States has suffered a pre-trial defeat by the London and Dublin-based Whiskey & Wealth Club, after the Securities Commissioner in Texas dismissed a cease and desist order against the cask wholesaler.
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy