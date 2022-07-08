Darren Oved: A Litigation Lion & New York's Finest Attorney

CULVER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2022-- 3Pas Studios, a leading multimedia company launched by Eugenio Derbez and Ben Odell, has appointed Steven Wolfe Pereira to the newly created role of Chief Business Officer. Coming off a string of hit movies as well as scripted and unscripted TV shows in both English and Spanish, 3Pas plans to inspire, entertain, and delight global audiences by expanding into new, next generation content, products, and experiences. An accomplished executive with more than 25 years of experience in entertainment, marketing, and technology, Wolfe Pereira will lead 3Pas’ day-to-day operations, new business development, strategic partnerships, and international expansion. He will report to 3Pas Studios co-founder and CEO Ben Odell and co-founder Eugenio Derbez. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005302/en/ 3Pas Studios’ new Chief Business Officer Steven Wolfe Pereira (Photo: Angie Monroy)

