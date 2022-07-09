ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford, NJ

1 juvenile dead, 3 injured in Rutherford crash

By CBS New York Team
 3 days ago

1 dead, 3 hurt in single car crash in Rutherford, New Jersey

RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- One person was killed and three others were injured in a crash in Rutherford on Friday.

It happened around 3 p.m. on Marginal Road between Lincoln Avenue and Wheaton Place.

Police say four juveniles were in the vehicle when the driver crashed into a telephone pole, causing the vehicle to catch fire.

According to police, it took more than two hours for Rutherford Fire Department crews to get one trapped passenger out of the wreckage.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The three passengers were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

No other vehicles were involved. According to police, it had just started to rain in the area at the time of the crash.

pjh2408
3d ago

horrible news. can only imagine being that parent getting woken up in the middle of the night to this devastating news. God bless these kids and their families. makes me worry everyday about my son and nieces and nephews

Gina
3d ago

Prayers 🙏 and for my son who is a new driver also to all the teenagers please ride safe no racing it ain't cool ...I hate to see this. 🌹 🙏

NightOwl
3d ago

I see lots kids under 20 driving like is a video game. Most of them get away without crashing but with recent news it seems all those that crashes get casualties.

