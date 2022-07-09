MS Lottery

Ella Doris Cole Thigpen was born in Moss, MS on August 24, 1936, and left this walk of life on July 4, 2022, at Comfort Care Nursing Home in Laurel, MS. She attended school in Moss and Stringer before going through most of the twelfth grade at Bay Springs High School. She married W.O. “Osburn” Thigpen, whose wife had died leaving seven children. They later had two of their own.

MOSS, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO