Jackson, MS

MS Lottery

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were...

Gwendolyn Cornell

Gwendolyn Kay Cornell, 69 of Bay springs, MS passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel, MS. She was born Saturday, August 16, 1952, in Bay Springs, Mississippi. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. at Colonial Chapel in Bay Springs. Graveside services will...
BAY SPRINGS, MS
Joyce Eve Creighton

Joyce Eve Creighton, 61 of Bay Springs, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at the Oschner Medical Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. She was born Wednesday, January 18, 1961, in Shelby, Tennessee. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Colonial Chapel...
BAY SPRINGS, MS
Ella Doris Cole Thigpen

Ella Doris Cole Thigpen was born in Moss, MS on August 24, 1936, and left this walk of life on July 4, 2022, at Comfort Care Nursing Home in Laurel, MS. She attended school in Moss and Stringer before going through most of the twelfth grade at Bay Springs High School. She married W.O. “Osburn” Thigpen, whose wife had died leaving seven children. They later had two of their own.
MOSS, MS

