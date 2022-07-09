ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

City of Waco to issue watering restrictions next week

KCEN TV NBC 6
 4 days ago

Restrictions start on Wednesday, July 13....

www.kcentv.com

KWTX

Waco suburbs of Woodway, Hewitt implement water restrictions

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco area municipalities of Woodway and Hewitt on Tuesday announced mandatory water restrictions as the region deals with a severe drought. Last week, the City of Waco issued mandatory water restrictions for residents and businesses effective July 13. A severe drought, coupled with a brutal...
WACO, TX
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Government
Waco, TX
Government
fox44news.com

Boil water notice in effect for Levi Plant 3 service area

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Due to an emergency repair to the water storage tank at Levi Plant 3 which caused a reduction in pressure and/or a disruption in service, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) is requiring Levi Water Supply to inform their customers, employees and individuals that water should be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Paving work to cause closures in Waco

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) plans to continue work to realign 4th and 5th Streets as traditional T-intersections at the Interstate 35 frontage roads. To continue this work, crews plan to close 5th Street, from Clay Avenue to the southbound I-35 frontage road...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Belton residents asked to adjust irrigation schedules

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Belton residents are being asked to adjust their irrigation schedules to help balance out demand and to avoid potential losses in water pressure during times of peak usage. To help with this concern, residents are being asked to adjust irrigation schedules to match Stage...
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

Bell Co vehicle registration offices to close Wednedays

Bell County, Tx (FOX44) – Beginning July 13, Bell County drivers looking to renew their vehicle registrations will have one less day a week to do it in person. Bell County Vehicle Registration offices will be closed to the public on Wednesdays. Employees will use the time to work...
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Boil Water Notice issued for many Killeen roadways

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A boil water notice has been issued for several roadways in Killeen. Due to an emergency fire hydrant repair and water service connection, water crews will need to isolate the water main to complete the repairs. Water crews will remain on site until all repairs are complete, and water services are restored.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Lake Waco reaches fifth lowest water level ever recorded

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As everyone knows the levels in Lake Waco are inching towards record lows. Water conservation restrictions go into effect tomorrow for the city of Waco and enforcement will begin on August 1st, leaving many to wonder how the lake's levels got to be what they are.
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Hearne plans a city-wide power outage on July 11

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) -The City of Hearne has planned a power outage that will leave residents in the dark early Monday morning. The city-wide power outage in Hearne is put into place so crews are able to perform maintenance at the city's electrical substation. Hearne officials said residents should...
fox44news.com

Closure announced at Waco Washington Ave. Bridge

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco has announced a road closure for this week. The closure will be at the Washington Avenue Bridge – from N University Parks Drive to Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard – through July 15th, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Construction begins on Highway 317

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Texas Department of Transportation contractor has started performing maintenance and road rehabilitation on the northbound Highway 317 bridge as it crosses over the Leon River. Rehabilitation and maintenance on the bridge includes mill and overlay operations and bridge joint work. There will...
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Beto O'Rourke visiting Central Texas for 'A Drive for Texas'

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – With the governor's race continuing to tighten, Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke will travel more than 5,600 miles to hold around 70 public events in every part of the state this summer. Beto's 49-day Drive for Texas will address creating jobs, investing in...
TEXAS STATE
WacoTrib.com

Waco firms, institutions dial back power after ERCOT warns of grid strain

Record heat continues to punch Texas' electric power grid, but it has remained on its feet Monday, though perhaps feeling woozy. Waco's temperature reached 107 around 4 p.m. Monday, marking the fifth daily temperature record set already this month. The National Weather Service predicts a high of 105 degrees Tuesday,...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

More Lake Waco boat ramps closed for low water

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Lake Waco report two more boat ramps have been closed because of drought-caused low water problems. As of Monday morning, the level of the lake stood at 454.8 feet above sea level – just over seven feet below normal.
WACO, TX

