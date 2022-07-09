ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Chris Pratt Gets Asked If He Could Hang In Real Navy SEAL Training After The Terminal List And Gives A Very Honest Answer

By Jessica Rawden
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CqV9V_0gZhnsTK00
(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

When Chris Pratt signed on to bring The Terminal List to life from the page onto the small screen, he wanted to make the series about a Navy SEAL as realistic as possible, despite its nature as a fictional thriller. Pratt’s been open about making sure there was “no Hollywood bullshit” in The Terminal List, but while the original Amazon Prime show walks the walk and talks the talk, it’s still a far cry from what Navy SEALs go through in real life.

In fact, while Pratt may refer to the show as “wildly authentic,” the Amazon original series star was recently asked if he could hang in Navy SEAL training with the best and brightest. His answer was incredibly honest.

First of all, anyone who ever answers that question ‘yes’ is a douchebag. Even if they kinda believe, maybe in the back of their head, maybe no, the answer has gotta be ‘No.’ You can’t possibly understand or comprehend what these men go through in just through hell week, let alone the full BUD/S training. So I severely doubt it.

Speaking to Yahoo, Chris Pratt’s answer is so rousingly emphatic I’m a little surprised it didn’t start with a “hell no.” To his point, real-life Navy SEALS go through a 12-month training program that the US Navy actually refers to as “brutal” on its official site before then embarking on another 18-month program for pre-deployment training. As a non-military person, I really have no personal understanding of what the training encompasses or the mental toll it takes, but there’s a great article about Hell Week training for SEALs that will have you engrossed if you want to get more into the nitty gritty. In it, it discusses hardened, seasoned individuals who have been training for months dropping like flies for a variety of different reasons as the going gets hard. In short, it’s not easy, and Pratt has a great awareness of this.

This is particularly true given how the actors trained for the The Terminal List, which reportedly included CrossFit workouts and workouts his trainer Jared Shaw devised previously for real Navy SEALs. Shaw even told Men’s Journal he “wanted it to feel just like we were on base getting it in between missions.” Pratt did pull-ups on tree branches and lots of squats, with Shaw also noting it “not about how much you can curl.” Rather, it’s about “if you can carry your teammate to safety if he gets hit.” So Pratt got a facsimile of what to expect in training, even if it wasn’t the real deal.

Still, it’s not a real shock that Chris Pratt went on to elaborate that he feels “most people” really can’t get through the training, intimating he’d be among those volumes of people who would probably not be able to hack the mental grit and fortitude it takes to want to work as a SEAL.

I think most people don’t have the makeup to get it done. I’m blessed to be in a position as an actor and as a producer to be able to share this story onscreen. That’s my journey, but I do it because I have such an affinity for the men who can actually cut it.

What he can do is star in a show like The Terminal List, which hasn’t won over the critics but does seem to be winning over a legion of fans.The show itself follows Pratt as a platoon commander who loses his team in an ambush, and afterwards, his memory of the events is unreliable. Untangling a web of conspiracy, he ultimately goes on a mission filled with twists… and intent on revenge. The Amazon show is based on the popular series of novels written by Jack Carr, a former Navy SEAL who retired from active duty himself in 2016, so it's coming from someone who did live the lifestyle, and clearly Pratt and co. wanted to pay homage to that.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers can catch the brand new series now, as the subscription streaming giant dropped all eight episodes from the first season on July 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ucX4K_0gZhnsTK00

Amazing Race & Top Chef superfan with a pinch of Disney fairy dust thrown in. If you’ve created a rom-com I’ve probably watched it.

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

Chris Pratt Shares Sweet Tribute To His Jurassic World Partner In Crime Bryce Dallas Howard

Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt have an adorable relationship off screen as well as on - just in a different way. With a small role as the leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy in the recently-released film Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Pratt is currently eating up the box office. However it’s his own new 2022 film and box office success Jurassic World Dominion that had him in the feels this past weekend. Pratt took to social media to share a sweet and heartfelt tribute to his Jurassic World franchise costar Bryce Dallas Howard, and I think my heart just grew three sizes.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Pratt
Cinemablend

90 Day Fiancé Spoilers: After Emily And Kobe's Big Reveal, Those Reportedly Leaked Photos From The Tell-All Seem More Legit Now

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé episode “ The Elephant In The Womb.” Read at your own risk!. 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 hasn’t been an easy ride for any participating couples so far, what with all the uncomfortable situations and drama with exes, and the complications are now ramping up for Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise. The latest episode featured the reveal that Emily is pregnant with their second child, which comes in direct opposition to her father's big rule from the start. The pair have already experienced some tense moments living with Emily’s parents, and things probably won’t get much better in that context. That said, it appears things have worked out okay, since the pregnancy announcement makes those reportedly leaked photos from the upcoming tell-all seem much more legit now.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

The Rock Continues Run Of Sweet Public Gestures, But This Time The Woman He Helped Had No Idea Who He Was

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has had a stellar past few years where the box office is concerned and his upcoming movies look like straight bangers as well. In addition to his Hollywood career, though, he’s apparently killing it in when it comes to acts of kindness. He recently not only bought his mother her forever home but also bought a house and car for his cousin. Aside from home purchases, Johnson seemingly continued his run of sweet gestures in some smaller ways and, this time, the woman he helped didn’t even know who the A-lister was!
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Celebs From Matthew McConaughey To James Van Der Beek Have Left Hollywood. Why Modern Family's Ariel Winter Continued The Trend

It used to be common for major actors to live in Hollywood or its sister acting city New York, but over the past several years a slew of celebrities have shifted away from that mindset, leaving Tinseltown. The list of celebrities no longer calling Los Angeles home is varied, from Marvel stars like Chris Hemsworth to a-listers like Matthew McConaughey and even famous TV personalities like James Van Der Beek. Now, Modern Family star Ariel Winter has explained why she’s also continued the trend.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cinemablend

Top Gun’s Miles Teller Responds After His Grandmother Campaigns For Him To Be The Next 007

The last few months have been eventful for Miles Teller, between playing producer Al Ruddy in the Paramount+ miniseries The Offer and starring in the Joseph Kosinski-directed moves Top Gun: Maverick and Spiderhead. So what’s coming up next for the actor? Well, if Leona Flowers, his grandmother, had her way, Teller would be the next person to play James Bond, and now he’s responded to Flowers’ efforts to get him cast as 007.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Navy Seals#The Us Navy
Cinemablend

Anthony Anderson Explains Exactly Why He Decided To Leave Law And Order After Just One Season

It's likely that some Law & Order fans were surprised when it was revealed that the revival would be losing a major star in Anthony Anderson. This came development came shortly after NBC delivered the exciting Season 22 renewal news for the show. Viewers seemed to enjoy seeing Det. Kevin Bernard back on the case again alongside Jeffrey Donovan’s Det. Frank Cosgrove, and they may likely have questions regarding his exit. On that note, Anderson has now explained exactly why he decided to leave the legal drama after just a single season.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

Salem's Lot Release Date Shift: Why I'm Both Happy And Sad About The Stephen King Movie's Move

After months of building anticipation, Gary Dauberman’s upcoming adaptation of Salem’s Lot is no longer going to be released in 2022. While Warner Bros. originally scheduled the film to be released on September 9 of this year, it was announced this morning that the studio has opted to alter the plans and have the movie come out in April 2023 instead. That leaves John Lee Hancock’s Mr. Harrigan’s Phone as the only upcoming Stephen King adaptation this year – and I’m experiencing some mixed emotions from the news.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Boy Meets World Vet William Daniels Recalls Funny Fan Encounter That Would Have Been On-Brand For Mr. Feeny Himself

Thanks to the newly released rewatch podcast Pod Meets World, devoted Boy Meets World fans have been able to learn plenty of cool tidbits about the classic sitcom. Just recently BMW alumni Will Friedle, Danielle Fishel, and Rider Strong shed light on why Cory’s little sister, Morgan, switched actresses mid-show. This week, the three podcast hosts got the chance to catch up with George Feeny himself William Daniels. While Daniels has a career stretching back to the 1950s, the TGIF sitcom is still arguably his most iconic role. As a result, the beloved star has a lot of admirers and, with that, he recalled a funny fan encounter that would have been on-brand for Feeny himself.
MUSIC
Cinemablend

As Marvel Fans Ask For The Waititi Cut Of Thor: Love And Thunder, Taika Waititi Shares Brutally Honest Views On Director’s Cuts

Thor: Love and Thunder is a hit at the box office and a lot of fans clearly love it. In fact they love it so much that many are asking for more of it. Taika Waititi has said that an earlier cut of Love and Thunder was over four hours long and now some fans are starting a campaign to see that version. However, there’s at least one major name not interested in the “Waititi Cut” and that’s Taika Waititi. He probably won’t be releasing a Director’s Cut of Thor: Love and Thunder because he thinks Director’s Cuts largely suck.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinemablend

Battlestar Galactica's Katee Sackhoff Reacts After Real-Life Astronaut Dresses Up As Starbuck On The ISS

While the majority of well-known sci-fi characters might not translate super-accurately if they transitioned to real life, including Battlestar Galactica’s fan-beloved Captain Starbuck, the character played by Katee Sackhoff actually DID make it to space in our reality. At least, sort of. Not long after Sackhoff was thrilled to see another one of her characters referenced on Jeopardy, she got to witness a legitimate astronaut dressing up as her iconic Battlestar Galactica character while on board the International Space Station.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Cinemablend

Stranger Things' Brett Gelman Talks The Big Scene Where He Kept Thinking About Leonardo DiCaprio While Filming

Creatures from The Upside Down are notoriously hard to kill, but there is one surefire way to deal with these Stranger Things monstrosities: use… well, fire! So it was fortunate that in the Stranger Things Season 4 finale, not only were Steve Harrington and Robin Buckley properly armed with Molotov cocktails to weaken Vecna, but Murray Bauman had a flamethrower to lay waste to nearly all the Demogorgons running rampant in that Russian prison. For that latter moment, actor Brett Gelman couldn’t help thinking about a specific Leonardo DiCaprio role while shooting Murray’s fiery time to shine in the hit Netflix show.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

One Of Robert Downey Jr.'s Oppenheimer Co-Stars Just Joined The MCU's Ironheart, So Here's Hoping He Got The Iron Man Vet's Digits

It’s been a few years since Robert Downey Jr. closed out his stint in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and fans said goodbye to his version of Tony Stark. The actor has since moved onto different projects, and the biggest on his list is arguably Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which has a stacked cast. Seriously, this flick has a number of notable stars, including Alden Ehrenreich. Well, as fate would have it, the star is now set to join the MCU himself through Ironheart, and a part of me is hoping he was able to get the Iron Man vet’s digits.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Will NCIS Ever Cross Over With LA And Hawaii? What The Producers Think And Why It’s Been Tricky In The Past

Though it's been around for nearly two decades at this point, CBS' NCIS franchise is still going strong and doesn't show any signs of slowing down. There are plenty of things that fans love about the procedurals, but a good crossover -- like the one between Hawai’i and the flagship show -- is usually near the top of that list. With that, one has to wonder if there will ever be a three-way crossover that involves the long-running LA spinoff. Well, the producers have opened up about that possibility and why making it happen has been so tricky in the past.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Cameron Diaz Explains Why She Took A Break From Acting, And What She Missed Most Before Unretiring For New Movie With Jamie Foxx

For the past four years, Cameron Diaz has been living her best life being a wife, a mother to her two-year-old daughter, and creating her own wine brand Avaline. However, a Netflix movie with her former Annie co-star Jamie Foxx pulled her out of retirement and set the stage for the next big move in her life. Before she officially gets back to filming, the San Diego native has explained why she took a break from acting and what she missed the most about it.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Before Ryan Gosling Was Cast In Netflix’s The Gray Man, The Russo Brothers Considered A Female Lead, And She Would’ve Been Perfect

It’s always nice to see a female lead take charge in an action movie that doesn’t involve being the love interest or the damsel in distress. It’s been done before where the director changes the gender of a lead role that was originally written for a man when they spot great talent like Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley in the Aliens franchise, who is considered to be one of the best female characters in a sci-fi movie. Believe it or not, the Russo Brothers were going to tread away a bit from the source novel of The Gray Man by having a female lead instead, and she would have been perfect for the role.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Rebel Wilson Dropped The Most Delightful Vacation Breakfast Pics Days After Getting Candid About Her Weight Journey

Rebel Wilson seems to be currently living her best life. The star of Netflix’s Senior Year has been on an extended vacation spanning multiple continents and countries in recent weeks. This weekend she ended up at the Wimbledon finals, but just before that she stopped off for a delightful stay at the brand new Kaya Palazzo resort Palazzo Mansions in Turkey, where she enjoyed a guilt-free breakfast in the water, on a tray. So fancy. I mean take a look. Have you ever seen anything like this before?
WEIGHT LOSS
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
126K+
Followers
35K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy