Flood Watch issued for Anne Arundel, Carroll, Central and Southeast Howard by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: City of Fredericksburg; Culpeper; Fauquier; King George; Orange; Spotsylvania; Stafford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR STAFFORD...KING GEORGE...EAST CENTRAL ORANGE...SOUTHEASTERN FAUQUIER...EASTERN CULPEPER AND NORTHEASTERN SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF FREDERICKSBURG At 809 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Potomac Creek to Spotsylvania, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Stafford, Fredericksburg, King George, Dahlgren, Fairview Beach, Potomac Creek, Nanjemoy Creek, Aquia Creek, Massaponax, Spotsylvania, Falmouth, Passapatanzy, Stones Corner, Potomac Beach, Weedonville, Roseville, Ninde, Garrisonville, Locust Grove and Ramoth. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CULPEPER COUNTY, VA ・ 1 HOUR AGO