A 38-year-old man on felony probation was arrested after the manager of a motel in Marion County accused him of damaging a room and stealing nearly $400 worth of items. On Sunday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Orange Blossom Motel located at 17575 N U.S. Highway 301 in Citra in reference to a suspicious person who was on the premises. When the deputy arrived at the motel, a man, later identified as Simmon Wesley Setzer, was observed swinging a hammer around in the middle of the road.

MARION COUNTY, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO