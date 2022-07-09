ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

4 Republicans battle for GOP nomination for Arizona's top election official

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSB 1159 will allow students enrolled in college to teach while working towards their degree. Chandler attorney raises concerns about data being used in abortion lawsuits. A Chandler attorney says...

Crowded GOP field for Arizona attorney general centering on border, election fraud

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The attorney general is one of the most important and powerful offices in Arizona. Republicans have held the office for the past decade, and six candidates are running in the GOP primary this year who aim to keep it that way. Driving that race is the same issues driving other Republican primaries across the state and the country, hammering on Democratic President Joe Biden’s policies, the border and unproven claims of election fraud.
Arizona Republican voters largely undecided on down-ballot primary races

PHOENIX – Uncertainty reigns in Arizona’s statewide down-ballot Republican primary races with the election just weeks away, new polling found. At least two-thirds of respondents were unsure about their preference for secretary of state, attorney general, treasurer and superintendent of public instruction, according to results released Tuesday by OH Predictive Insights.
Big Arizona provider won’t resume abortions despite ruling

PHOENIX (AP) -- Arizona’s largest abortion provider will not resume the procedures in Pima County even though a federal judge has blocked a fetal “personhood” law it feared could lead to criminal charges against doctors and others. The president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Arizona, Brittany Fonteno, said the decision was made after “vague and confusing” statements from Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich about a near-total pre-statehood ban on abortions.
2 Democrats running for Arizona secretary of state highlight different experience

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Given the attention on how elections are handled and who oversees them, the race for secretary of state is one of the top contests to watch this year. There are two Democrats battling for their party’s nomination in a race that could come down to what kind of experience voters are looking for. Reginald Bolding is the highest-ranking Democrat in the state House and knows the inner workings of the Legislature after serving eight years at the Capitol. Adrian Fontes was the top election official for Maricopa County. Elected as the county recorder in 2016, he served one term before narrowly losing in 2020 and likes to point out his experience running elections. “I’m the only candidate on either side of the aisle that has actually done this and can ask the right questions,” Fontes said during a recent debate broadcasted statewide on PBS.
Arizona GOP Senate Race: Masters of His own Destiny – OH Predictive Insights

Masters on the Rise, Brnovich Loses Ground, Lamon Stays Competitive – 35% Still Undecided. As Arizona’s primary elections race towards us – and with early ballots beginning hitting mailboxes this week – the race to face Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly for a Senate seat just got more interesting. According to OH Predictive Insights’ (OHPI) latest statewide Likely GOP Primary Voter Poll, Blake Masters has reared his head as the new frontrunner in Arizona’s GOP Senate Primary.
Arizona GOP primaries pit traditionalists against Trump-backed hopefuls

PHOENIX (CN) — Arizona’s August primary election is playing out like so many others, pitting traditional Republicans against candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Election integrity, border security and fentanyl trafficking are key issues Republicans hope to address in the state come November. Each candidate seemingly reflects...
What has and hasn’t changed about voting in Arizona ahead of the primary

Whether voters fill out their ballots at home or head to the polls for the primary election in Arizona this summer, they’ll see some minor changes from 2020, but most new laws you may have heard about won’t affect this primary. Lawmakers considered more than 100 bills to address perceived election problems based on unsupported […] The post What has and hasn’t changed about voting in Arizona ahead of the primary appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
