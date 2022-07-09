Letter: It is Only Going to Get Louder

Once the heart of conservatism in California, Orange County has become a true battleground where either party can win. In 2018, every congressional district that touched Orange County elected a Democrat to the House, but some of those seats turned Republican again in 2020. Although Democratic registration overtook Republicans in 2019, the margin is still close — about 4 points — and a quarter of voters are registered without a party preference. This year’s House races are even tighter after California’s redistricting, which put four Orange County incumbents running in newly drawn districts. As many as five competitive House races will unfold in Orange County this year.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO