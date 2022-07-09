ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Woman’s Club Lets Freedom Ring

Cover picture for the articleAt its last meeting before July 4, the Laguna Beach Woman’s Club fittingly celebrated local supporter of the art museum, gardening, and public education, Dee Perry, as 2022 Woman of the Year. I was honored to speak at the ceremony about her leadership as an accomplished former educator in our schools...

