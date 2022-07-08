Detroit Red Wings select Notre Dame's Brennan Ali in NHL draft

Notre Dame’s streak of having at least one player taken in the NHL draft will live for another year. When the Detroit Red Wings selected incoming freshman center Brennan Ali with the 212th overall pick in the seventh round, it marked the latest in an Irish tradition that goes back to 2004 and 23 of the past 24 drafts. There now have been 92 draftees from Notre Dame, including 45 under Jeff Jackson.

Ali, who hails from Glencoe, Illinois, most recently played for the Lincoln Stars of the USHL, tallying two assists in nine games. What might have caught the Red Wings’ attention more was his season for Avon Old Farms in Connecticut. In 27 games, he scored 34 points, including 15 goals. He also had an assist in two games for the U.S. National U18 Team.

Best of luck to Ali as he prepares for his time in South Bend. Here’s hoping he’ll be an Irish legend when that time concludes.

