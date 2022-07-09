Foster parent accused of sex abuse of minor

The Yuba City Police Department arrested a Yuba City woman Thursday over allegations that the foster parent sexually abused a juvenile male that was living with the woman.

According to Michelle Brazil with the Yuba City Police Department (YCPD), an investigation began on June 26 into the alleged sexual abuse of a juvenile male victim by Elizabeth Valdovinos, 30, of Yuba City.

Valdovinos allegedly engaged in the sexual abuse of the minor from January through April of this year.

“Ms. Valdovinos was the legal foster parent to the victim, and the victim was living with Ms. Valdovinos during the time frame when the sexual abuse occurred,” Brazil said in a statement.

On Thursday, the YCPD located and arrested Valdovinos in the 900 block of Eastcrest Court. She was later booked into the Sutter County Jail on charges of statutory rape and oral copulation of a minor, Brazil said.

As of Friday, Valdovinos was no longer at the jail. According to officials, her bail was set at $15,000.