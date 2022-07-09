ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Mother-In-Law Dragged for 'Hating' Parent Taking Grandchild to a Swim Class

By Ashley Gale
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The family member believes that the parent will "get their baby killed" in a post going viral on social...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 37

Ann Lombardi
3d ago

The MIL needs to Mind her own businessYour wife needs to back you and your son upIt's never to young to teach your children how to swimHe absolutely won't die by drowning like so many other toddlers and children haveAlmost all babies /children are very happy when they are in the waterIt comes natural to themMaybe take MIL and wifeyto a swim lesson so they can see how happy he is and how well he's doingYour A Great Dad

Reply
24
Robin
3d ago

Wife needs to tell her mother that while you both appreciate her concern, it’s not her business how you both choose to parent YOUR child. She raised her kids. Now it’s your turn. This is YOUR baby and you’ll raise her your way without input unless asked. You made the baby without her input, you can raise her without her unsolicited input. Thank you very kindly.

Reply
30
Sarah-jean Jacobs
2d ago

I taught mine at 6 months. 40 years later, he teaches diving on weekends and loves it! He taught all his kids to swim as babies and is now teaching them diving.

Reply(3)
16
Related
PopCrush

Son Hides Secret Child From Parents for 10 Years: ‘I Never Wanted to Be a Dad!’

One man is wondering if he is an a--hole after hiding his secret daughter from his parents for 10 years. The 29-year-old man was hoping to find support for his decision, so he shared his story on Reddit's AITA forum. "I had a child when I was 19. I wasn't ready to be a dad, and I asked her to get an abortion," he wrote. "She refused, and we decided she could keep the baby, and I'll pay child support, but I wouldn't be involved in her life."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Voices: I kept my baby because of ‘pro-lifers’ and raised it in poverty. Then they called me selfish

A few years ago, I found out something common to many people with wombs: I was expecting. What exactly I was “expecting”, however, was open for debate. My conservative mother was sure it was a “blessing”. I wasn’t so sure. For one thing, I was poor — really poor. I was told that if I aborted my baby, I’d be selfish. But as a poor woman, I was also told it would be selfish to raise a child in poverty. It was even suggested to me that, considering my financial circumstances, it would be selfish for me not to...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Swimming Pool#U Swimtimefun#Aita
The US Sun

Who are the Whitaker family and are they inbred?

FILMMAKER Mark Laita created a documentary which explored the real lives of America's most inbred family. Meet the Whitakers, a family who lives in an isolated shack, which cuts them off from civilisation. Who are the Whitaker family?. The Whitakers made it to the spotlight after a photographer named Mark...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
101K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy