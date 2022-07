The man fatally shot in south Wichita Monday evening is identified as 19-year-old Donovan Graves, of Wichita. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the QuikTrip at 47th South and Hydraulic around 7:40 Monday evening, and found Graves dead in the back of a car. Two women were with him at the time. Deputies were then directed to a mobile home in the 5200 block of South Clifton, where a 20-year-old man was arrested for murder. The women who were with Graves, ages 19 and 20, were also arrested for murder and robbery.

WICHITA, KS ・ 15 HOURS AGO