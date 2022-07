Another picture perfect day is expected to take place across the Stateline Sunday. It’s a cool start with temperatures down to the mid 50s in most places at 5am Sunday morning. Overall, conditions will play out similar to yesterday just slightly warmer. Daytime highs will be in the mid 80s with more sunshine in store for the area. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the upper 60s, but much warmer than the start of Sunday morning.

