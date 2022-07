HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews in Horry County are working to clear an area in Longs known for beaver-related blockages and need volunteers for the Beaver Bounty Program. The program's purpose is "not to eliminate beavers but to effectively reduce their numbers to minimize the damage inflicted by the dams that they create," according to the Horry County Government website.

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 15 HOURS AGO