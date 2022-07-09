ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

His grandfather was lynched in Fort Worth 100 years ago. He never it knew until last year

WFAA
 4 days ago

Fred Rouse is the only recorded African...

www.wfaa.com

WFAA

Woman killed in Dallas hit-and-run had helped 'thousands' in substance recovery, family says

DALLAS — Tyrome Lewis' last fond memory of his good friend Portia Dickens was at her birthday party a few weeks ago. It was a surprise party he and a few friends organized for the 71-year-old. He's holding on to those good memories for as long as he can in light of the tragedy that recently happened: Portia was struck and killed on the road and the driver drove off without rendering aid.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth officer fired after arrest for tampering with physical evidence

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Fort Worth police officer has been fired after being arrested for tampering with evidence.In January, the Fort Worth Police Department received a complaint alleging Sergeant Rodsdricke Martin attempted to "destroy physical evidence while he was working in an off-duty capacity." Martin was arrested on March 29.During the investigation, Martin was placed on restrictive duty and stripped of all police powers. Prior to his arrest, he was placed on unpaid suspension while the investigation was being finalized.Fort Worth police said that after a thorough review of the investigation, it was determined that Martin violated multiple department policies and was fired.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Juvenile shot at apartment park in Fort Worth, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Police are investigating after they say a juvenile male was shot and injured at an apartment park in Fort Worth Tuesday morning.At about 3:24 a.m. July 12, police were sent to Baylor Scott & White Emergency Hospital in Burleson in response to a young victim who was requesting treatment for a gunshot wound.   When officers arrived, the victim reported he was accompanying a friend at the Park at Sycamore Apartments when he was shot.Police said there is no suspect in custody and this remains an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Alcohol possibly to blame for man falling off Fort Worth bridge, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A man is severely injured after accidentally falling off a bridge Monday morning, Fort Worth police said.At about 5:04 a.m. July 11, police were sent to the bridge over the intersection of Miller Avenue and Wilbarger Street in response to a man jumping from it. When officers arrived, they found an adult male laying in the roadway underneath the bridge.Officers then spoke with a witness -- who is a friend of the victim -- and determined that this was not an intentional act but rather an accident with "alcohol consumption possibly a contributing factor," police said.The victim was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in critical condition. His identity has not been released at this time.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth business owners say thieves stole and altered checks for thousands of dollars

FORT WORTH, Texas — Several Fort Worth business owners say thieves tried to steal tens of thousands of dollars by taking and altering checks they mailed. Jon Bonnell is the executive chef and owner at Bonnell’s Restaurant Group and oversees five restaurants in the area. About a week after he mailed 16 checks in late May, his wife noticed that one to a food distributor, for more than $25,000, had been adjusted with a new name as the payee and that it had been deposited at a drive-thru ATM.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth police searching for gas station shooting suspect at large

FORT WORTH, Texas — One suspect remains on the run after Fort Worth police arrested four other suspects reportedly involved in a shooting outside a gas station. Police say officers responded to the shooting a little after 7 p.m. Tuesday evening at a Shell gas station and convenience store in the 400 block of East Seminary Drive.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Two Children Involved in Dallas Abduction Found Safe

The Dallas Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding a child abduction on Monday afternoon. According to Dallas police, officers were dispatched to the 9800 block of Brockbank Drive shortly after noon. Police said this incident involved two children, ages four and five, both of whom were taken by a...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

'It just keeps getting worse': Fort Worth's West 7th Street construction project delayed – again

FORT WORTH, Texas — More than a year after work began, the road construction project along Fort Worth’s West 7th Street has been delayed…again. The city’s department of transportation and public works said the project should now be mostly finished by the end of August, but work near the railroad crossing at Montgomery Plaza could push completion to October.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Vagrant Allegedly Attacks; Council Member Silent

As the City of Dallas continues to battle the problem of homelessness and vagrancy, one resident has shared a frightening incident that her husband experienced in their community. “My husband was attacked by a homeless person while sitting in a parking lot near Carrol (sic) and Abrams,” said Jennifer Rodriguez...
DALLAS, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Fort Worth man is giving away millions

Readers like to see inspiring stories, so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community. Today, I wanted to showcase a man from Fort Worth who has been extremely generous in what he does to help the city of Fort Worth and its residents.
WFAA

The hospital where JFK died is coming down

DALLAS — Hospital walls that hold tens of thousands of memories, including a pivotal moment in United States history, will be torn down piece by piece. Dallas County is saying goodbye to the former Parkland Memorial Hospital, the place where President John F. Kennedy succumbed to his injuries after being shot by Lee Harvey Oswald on Nov. 22, 1963.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
wmay.com

Texas Man Given Almost 3 Years For Felony Firearm Possession

A Texas man has been sentenced to 30 months for possession of a firearm by a felon. 32 year old Anthony Davis of Mesquite, Texas was stopped on Interstate 55 due to an obstructed license plate, the Illinois State Police trooper who stopped him noticed a lit blunt of marijuana. After a search of the vehicle, a Hi Point Model CF 380 pistol with a defaced serial number was found. Davis has a history of convictions in Macon County including failure to register as a sex offender and identity theft. Possession of a firearm by a felon could lead to no more than 10 years in prison, 3 years of supervised release, and up to a $250,000 fine.
MESQUITE, TX
fox4news.com

1 killed in shooting at Oak Cliff convenience store

DALLAS - A man was shot and killed at a Dallas convenience store overnight. It happened around 11 p.m. Sunday at the Time Saver Food Mart in southeast Oak Cliff near South Marsalis and Ann Arbor avenues. Dallas police said the victim and another man were inside the store when...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Historic Southside Pedestrian Shot at by Woman in SUV

A Fort Worth man was walking down East Leuda Street on Saturday when he says a woman in an SUV drove up, rolled down the window, and fired at him. The incident was caught on a neighbor’s surveillance camera. The man, Derrick Montgomery, said it was a miracle he...
FORT WORTH, TX

