His grandfather was lynched in Fort Worth 100 years ago. He never it knew until last year

A Texas man has been sentenced to 30 months for possession of a firearm by a felon. 32 year old Anthony Davis of Mesquite, Texas was stopped on Interstate 55 due to an obstructed license plate, the Illinois State Police trooper who stopped him noticed a lit blunt of marijuana. After a search of the vehicle, a Hi Point Model CF 380 pistol with a defaced serial number was found. Davis has a history of convictions in Macon County including failure to register as a sex offender and identity theft. Possession of a firearm by a felon could lead to no more than 10 years in prison, 3 years of supervised release, and up to a $250,000 fine.
