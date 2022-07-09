Guest Weather at 2022 Wayne Chicken Show

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) — Some of those who attended the Wayne Chicken Show got the chance to take a crack at predicting the weather.

KCAU 9 Meteorologist Scott Larson was in Wayne to attend the Chicken Show and during his visit, he gave some Chicken Show guests an opportunity at doing his job.

You can check out their predictions in the videos below.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.