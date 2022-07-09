ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NE

Guest Weather at 2022 Wayne Chicken Show

By Gage Teunissen
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T7odc_0gZhYwtL00

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) — Some of those who attended the Wayne Chicken Show got the chance to take a crack at predicting the weather.

KCAU 9 Meteorologist Scott Larson was in Wayne to attend the Chicken Show and during his visit, he gave some Chicken Show guests an opportunity at doing his job.

You can check out their predictions in the videos below.

ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

