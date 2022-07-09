Ohio settling into consistent rise in new COVID-19 cases



According to NBC4i, The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 18,838 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, marking the second week of a consistent rise in new cases for the first time since May.

Ohio’s COVID-19 new case rate had been inconsistent as the state reported about 1,000 more new cases last week: 17,225 compared to the prior week’s 16,159. The second week of cases rising starts the first steady trend since May 26, when the state previously saw an eight-week streak of consistent rises . Over the past week, the state averaged about 2,691 new coronavirus cases per day.

For the full NBC4 story click here

The Latest: