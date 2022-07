Many people in Carroll woke this (Monday) morning without power after severe weather pushed through the region, bringing down tree limbs and power lines across an approximately 90-mile stretch of the state. According to MidAmerican Energy Company, over 3,400 Carroll County customers experienced service interruptions to start the day, but power was restored for many customers by mid-morning. The National Weather Service reported wind gusts up to 79 mph at the Arthur N. Neu Airport. The high winds brought down tree limbs, tore flags from their poles, and damaged service stations and grain bins in the area. Monday’s storm moved along the Highway 30 corridor with similar reports of damage stretching from Denison to Ames.

CARROLL COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO