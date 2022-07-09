ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles County, MO

Police say St. Charles County top prosecutor refused DUI tests

By Chris Hayes
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X84tF_0gZhWD7400

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A police document said St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar refused law enforcement drunk driving tests. FOX 2 obtained the report, along with police dispatch notes from his June 30, 2022, arrest.

The details of his recent DUI arrest contained in a search warrant application, indicate his actions could impact his future work as a prosecutor.

The police document stated the prosecutor was pulled over for a DUI stop in a remote area on June 30 on Eagle Crest Rd in Lake Ozark, Missouri.

“A vehicle had gone around a fire truck with emergency lights active into my crash scene,” said a Miller’s County sheriff’s deputy. “Timothy Lohmar attempted to flash a badge at me and I instructed Mr. Lohmar to put his credentials away as it would not affect my decision.”

A court record said the following statement:

“Mr. Lohmar refused to take a PBT (preliminary breath test) and then refused to submit to standardized field sobriety testing.”

FOX 2 legal analyst Chet Pleban reviewed the documents and their legal implications for Lohmar. He said it’s never appropriate to ask for professional courtesy during a DUI stop.

“Now if you come back to his role as a prosecutor, well what would Tim Lohmar do, if a case comes into his office with the same or similar circumstances,” said Lohmar. “Well, Tim Lohmar would prosecute. Tim Lohmar would use the fact that the defendant didn’t take the breath test against him. He would tell the jury that an adverse consequence could be drawn from that behavior.”

Lohmar remains innocent until proven guilty, he has not been charged with the DUI.

Police said they submitted a search warrant application to draw his blood, noting Lohmar’s “apparent lack of balance and slightly slurred speech.” Police dispatch notes said Lohmar was en route for a blood draw exactly two hours and 40 minutes following his refusal to give a breath test.

The blood draw would be tested by the state crime lab, which means it could be weeks before the local Miller County prosecutor has the evidence.

Lohmar faced controversy three years ago, offering a public apology after St. Charles County Judge Erin Burlison filed a harassment complaint against him with police. Missouri Highway Patrol handled the investigation and then after the apology, closed it “out of deference to the victim’s wishes.”

Lohmar had no further comment Friday. In a statement released earlier this week, he maintained he is innocent of any wrongdoing.

Comments / 12

Dawn Carroll
3d ago

How could he ever feel good about prosecuting anyone for the same thing- but he should absolutely lose his job and pay his dues

Reply(2)
4
Rita Brand-Cannon
3d ago

I hear that is the way to do it. With the right lawyer he will beat the charges. Of course he will be inconvenienced for awhile by not being able to drive.

Reply
2
Deadstroke
3d ago

No one can pass the road sobriety test it's not meant to be passed it's meant to be used against you in a court of law never take the breath test never take the road sobriety test

Reply
2
Related
KMOX News Radio

Woman charged in DePaul Hospital stabbing

BRIDGETON, MO (KMOX) - A nurse and paramedic were seriously injured Monday in a stabbing at DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has charged 30 year old Jimissa Rivers of Dellwood, with two counts of Assault 1st Degree - Serious Injury or Special Victim, a Class A Felony, and two counts of Armed Criminal Action, an Unclassified Felony. Rivers is being held on $2 million cash only bond.
BRIDGETON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Ozark, MO
Saint Charles County, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
County
Saint Charles County, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Police#County Judge#Eagle Crest Rd#Miller#Pbt
5 On Your Side

19-year-old in custody after armed carjacking, police chase in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old man was taken into custody after a carjacking and police chase in St. Louis early Tuesday morning. At around 12:30 a.m., St. Louis police were called to the 1000 block of Geyer Avenue for a report of a “hold up.” The victim told officers she was in the area when a car pulled up next to her. She said two people got out of the car and pointed a gun at her, pushed her against her car and took her keys.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kttn.com

Missouri man pleads guilty to double fatal shooting during drug robbery

A man from Missouri on Friday pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges and admitted a role in a triple shooting in 2021 that killed two. Antaveon Bernard Le’Vell Kent, 22, St. Louis participated in a plan to steal marijuana that led to the March 16, 2021 shooting deaths of Kortlin Williams and Johnnie Jones, his plea agreement says. Another man was also shot but survived.
MISSOURI STATE
KTLO

Three area residents injured in separate car wrecks in Missouri

Three area residents have been injured in separate car wrecks in Missouri. An Ozark County woman was injured in a Monday afternoon crash. Twenty-six-year-old Alicia Devore was transported to Baxter Regional Medical Center for treatment of what the Missouri State Highway Patrol termed was moderate injuries. The report says Devore’s...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Missing person advisory for 64-year-old Foristell man

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A missing person advisory has been issued for a 64-year-old Foristell man last seen over the weekend. According to Val Joyner, a spokeswoman for the St. Charles County Police Department, investigators believe Michael Gray was heading to Grafton, Illinois, on Saturday afternoon. He was last seen around 3 p.m. in the 1700 block of Dietrich Road in Foristell.
FORISTELL, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri man, woman die in crash on rural highway

HOWARD COUNTY, Mo. — A wreck along a rural Missouri highway claimed the lives of a Boonville man and woman. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred just after 4 p.m. Tuesday along Highway 124, just west of County Road 409, in Howard County. State authorities...
HOWARD COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: New details released in Table Rock Lake fatality, a flipped trash truck shuts down Hwy 59

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the operator of a boat that drove into a crowd on Table Rock Lake was not intoxicated. Authorities say Sunday afternoon a pontoon boat drove into a crowd, killing a 15-year-old girl from O’Fallon Missouri and injuring two other people. Investigators originally suspected the boat operator may have been intoxicated, but have now determined that was not the case. Authorities have not made any arrests. Find more details from the MHP crash report here.
GOODMAN, MO
kfmo.com

Brooks Charged with Burglary

(St. Francois County, MO) A woman with several area addresses 37 year old Natalie Ann Brooks, is set to return to St. Francois County court July 12th in connection to charges of trafficking drugs in the 2nd degree, burglary in the 2nd degree, unlawful possession of an illegal weapon, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Reports allege Brooks broke into a residence on Pendelton Road June 29th and was found inside the home by St. Francois County Deputies. It's also said Brooks was had drugs in a small purse she admitted was hers. She is also alleged to have been carrying a sawed off shotgun at the time. Brooks was booked into the St. Francois County Jail on a $200,000 bond.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy