Angelina Jolie and her daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt spent a girls' night out together on July 9 at a Måneskin concert in Rome. Photos from the event, which took place at Circo Massimo, an ancient Roman chariot racing stadium turned entertainment venue, show the 47-year-old actor and her 16-year-old daughter smiling and enjoying the music from the Italian rock band. The pair matched in black, and it's not the first time Jolie-Pitt has emulated her mother's fashion choices — she appeared to re-create Jolie's casual '90s style in some of her TikTok videos, and at the UK premiere of "Eternals" last year, she repurposed a gown her mother had worn before.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO