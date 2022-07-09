Flood Advisory issued for Davidson, Guilford, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 21:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Patrick; Pulaski FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Virginia, including the following counties, Carroll, Floyd, Patrick, Pulaski and Wythe. * WHEN...Until 115 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1114 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hillsville... Floyd Indian Valley... Willis Allisonia... Patterson Dugspur - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PATRICK COUNTY, VA ・ 57 MINUTES AGO